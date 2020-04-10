Phyllis Lyon (Getty Images)
Front Page NewsNational NewsNews

Phyllis Lyon, Famed LGBTQ Activist, Dies

CNN News CNN News April 10, 2020
6 1 minute read
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Phyllis Lyon (Getty Images)

By Leah Asmelash and Jon Passantino, CNN

Activist Phyllis Lyon, who spent more than 50 years fighting for LGBTQ rights, died of natural causes. She was 95.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared the news of Lyon’s death in a post on Twitter on Thursday, calling her a “dear friend.”

When Newsom served as mayor of San Francisco, he officiated the wedding between Lyon and her late partner Del Martin in 2008.

Phyllis Lyon (r) and Del Martin in their home in San Francisco (Getty Images)

In 2004, San Francisco officials allowed gay couples in the city to wed, prompting a flood of applicants to the City Hall clerk’s office. The officials chose Lyon, then 80, and Martin, then 83, to take the first vows. Those unions were voided by California’s Supreme Court, until 2008 when it struck down the state’s ban on same-sex marriage. The ruling paved the way for same-sex couples to marry in the state — and Lyon and Martin chose to get remarried.

“Phyllis—it was the honor of a lifetime to marry you & Del,” Newsom wrote in the tweet, which was accompanied by a video of the two of them. “Your courage changed the course of history.”

Lyon and Martin, who passed away in 2008, first met back in 1950. Together, they were pioneers in fighting for same-sex marriage in California.

The couple founded the Daughters of Bilitis — the first lesbian rights organization in the US — in 1955.

Both are considered champions of the LGBTQ rights movement.

Lyon died of natural causes, California State Sen. Scott Weiner, who is chairman of the LGBTQ Caucus, confirmed in a tweet.

“We lost a giant today,” Weiner wrote. “Phyllis Lyon fought for #LGBT equality when it was neither safe nor popular to do so. Phyllis & her wife Del played a crucial role winning the rights & dignity our community now enjoys. We owe Phyllis intense gratitude & love for her work.”

Kate Kendall, former executive director of the National Center for Lesbian Rights, said she will miss Lyon.

“She and Del are dancing again,” she wrote on Twitter. “I will miss her so much.”

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Show More
CNN News

CNN News

CNN News delivers the latest breaking news and information on the latest top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, and more.

Related Articles

Houston Drag Artists Go Viral with “Makeup Brush Challenge”

April 9, 2020

Local Trans Fashion Designer Sells Face Masks for Charity

April 8, 2020

Publisher’s Note: April 2020

April 3, 2020

Rallying LGBTQ Texans to Vote on November 3

April 3, 2020
Back to top button