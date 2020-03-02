Wheel Love 2020









The automotive industry is rapidly changing before our eyes as it moves away from diesel engines (after recent scandals in Europe) and invests heavily in battery-powered vehicles. The industry is looking to not only gain the public’s confidence in electric technology, but also increase the driving range of its new electric models. The amount of technology in today’s automobiles will astound any buyer who has not kept up with recent developments. Our 2020 OutSmart new-car showcase features four cars from different corners of the market that are scheduled to debut in late 2020 or early 2021. We hope you enjoy them!

2021 Cadillac Escalade

Cadillac wants to redefine the sport utility vehicle market with its redesigned 2021 Escalade. According to Cadillac, the 2021 Escalade is the next level of luxury, with a bold new look designed to set you apart and have you arriving in style. Some of the innovative features for 2021 include a curved organic light-emitting diode (OLED) instrument cluster and infotainment screens with a panoramic 38-inch display, standard automatic emergency braking, forward-collision alert, HD surround vision, and front/rear pedestrian alert. Cadillac also introduces Super Cruise, which offers true hands-free driving assistance on compatible highways. Five distinct trim packages are available, including (for the first time) a Sport Performance Package. The Escalade is powered by either a 6.2-liter V8 or available 3.0-liter Duramax Diesel engine. The redesigned Escalade goes on sale in late 2020.

2021 Toyota Supra

In case you haven’t heard, the 2021 Supra is part of a collaboration between Toyota and BMW to reintroduce the legendary Supra and Z4. Both share some commonalities in their technology and power trains, but each has its own distinct personality. Auto enthusiasts will certainly welcome the return of the Supra after a 15-year absence. For 2021, two different power trains are offered: the 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder with 382 horsepower and 368 lb-ft of torque, and the 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Both power trains drive the rear wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The new Supra is called “condensed extreme” by chief project designer Nobuo Nakamura, who describes his goal of “pushing big, evocative ideas into a small overall package.” The short wheelbase is punctuated by large-diameter wheels, bulging front fenders, and six-element LED headlights. It is a feast for your eyes as the car emerges into your sightline.

Chevrolet Trailblazer

The newest member of Chevrolet’s SUV lineup is the all-new 2021 Trailblazer, with a starting price under $20,000. The Trailblazer offers a sculpted modern design, bold proportions, two-tone roof, and a surprisingly roomy interior that features 40/60 rear seats and an optional fold-flat front seat to accommodate objects up to eight-and-a-half feet long. The SUV offers a variety of standard safety and driver-assistance features including Auto Emergency Braking, Forward Collision Alert, and Front Pedestrian Braking. Available options include Lane Change Alert, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Rear Park Assist. The Trailblazer is now available at your nearest Chevrolet dealership.

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford will introduce the All-Electric Mustang Mach-E in the fall of 2021. It is built to compete with the Jaguar i-Pace and the Tesla Model Y. This crossover SUV design is new to the Mustang, but shares many styling cues with its more commonly known two-door siblings. Depending on the model, it will have an estimated range of 300 miles and a starting price of $44,495. The Mach-E will be offered in a variety of trim levels and option packages, starting with the Mustang Mach-E Select, an entry-level model with 18-inch wheels, rear-wheel drive, and a 230-mile battery range. Other models include the Mach-E Premium, the Mach-E California Route 1 edition, and (for the ultimate in performance) the Mustang Mach-E GT. This GT edition sports 20-inch wheels, permanent Electric Dual Motor All-Wheel Drive, premium seating, high-end audio, and more.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E is set to become one of the industry’s best values when it comes to electric crossover SUVs. Even better, this new model will be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit.

This article appears in the March 2020 edition of OutSmart magazine.