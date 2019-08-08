Construction on Montrose Center’s Senior Living Facility Now Underway









The Montrose Center this week broke ground on an LGBTQ-affirming housing facility for low income seniors.

A ceremony for the Law Harrington Senior Living Center was held on Tuesday, August 6, at the property’s base, 2222 Cleburn Street. With over 175 folks in attendance, the Montrose Center says it was overwhelmed with the amount of support it has received from the community.

“The excitement for this project was clearly demonstrated by the crowd that attended the groundbreaking,” said Kennedy Loftin, chief development officer at the Montrose Center. “Seeing hundreds of community members from Montrose and Third Ward brave the heat so they could be here to witness the groundbreaking is truly inspiring.”

Speakers at the event—who each played key roles in launching the senior living center—included Montrose Center Executive Director Ann Robinson, City of Houston Director of Housing and Community Development Department Tom McCasland, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Midtown Redevelopment board member Abe Goren, Rep. Garnet F. Coleman, former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, City of Houston Councilmember Dwight Boykins, BBVA Communications Director J Reymundo Ocañas, and Montrose Center board chair Gretchen Myers.

“This is a major day in the City of Houston,” said Turner. “It is our mission to create safe and affordable communities where all people can live and thrive.”

The Law Harrington Senior Living Center, which will feature 112 one- and two-bedroom apartments, will be open to all seniors aged 62 and over who meet income guidelines. Eligible seniors who live in the Center will pay no more than 30 percent of their income on rent.

The Center will feature specific services and programming for LGBTQ seniors and seniors living with HIV. The property will also include a social services department managed by the Montrose Center, geriatric primary care clinic provided by Legacy Community Health, a group dining area, meeting and game rooms, a fitness center, dog park, vegetable garden, and outdoor recreational spaces.

“I took this [project] personally because we are in desperate need of affordable housing all across the City of Houston, for every community in Houston,” said Parker, who raised funds for the facility through the Montrose Center’s “There’s No Place Like Home” campaign, co-chaired by Parker and Coleman. “Quality housing is a human right and this project will serve not only this broader community, but folks across Houston that have no other place to go. I want to thank everyone who was involved in making the Law Senior Living Center happen.”

The Law Senior Living Center is set to open in 2021. To donate towards the building of the housing facility, go here.

For more information about the Montrose Center, visit montrosecenter.org.