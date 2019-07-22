QFest Returns This Week









Houston’s international LGBTQ film festival is back, and this time it’s bigger than ever.

The 23rd annual QFest starts this Wednesday, July 24 and runs through July 31. The festival takes place all over Space City, with screenings and events at Aurora Picture Show, Brasil, Holocaust Museum Houston, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, Rice Cinema, and the Station Museum of Contemporary Art. Presented by Spectrum South, a queer Texas-based online magazine, QFest 2019 is dedicated to presenting films by, about, and of interest to the LGBTQ community.

On the festival’s opening night, visit Rice Cinema to take in the restored version of Paris Is Burning, a 1990 documentary that focuses on New York City drag queens and their “house” culture, which provided a sense of community for performers who were often socially shunned. On the closing night, go to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston to watch Why Can’t I Be Me? Around You, a thought-provoking character study of Rusty Tidenberg, a mechanic and inventor who navigates her identity as an out trans woman living in New Mexico. Other screenings include Cassandro! the Exotico, Pasolini, Tarnation, Tongues Untied, Angel, and Before Stonewall.

A complete QFest 2019 schedule, featuring a full list of films and events are available at qfest.com, where attendees can also purchase passes to the festival.

What: QFest 2019

When: July 24-31

Where: Multiple venues across Houston

Info: q-fest.com