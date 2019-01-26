The shooting occurred at a Chevron Gas Station located at 10414 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77042. (Screen grab from KTRK-TV)
Transgender Woman Shot in Houston

Pinky, 24, was misgendered by the Houston Chronicle.

OutSmart Staff OutSmart Staff January 26, 2019
A transgender woman was shot outside of a west Houston gas station Thursday, Jan. 24, according to reports.  

Monica Roberts, founder and editor of the blog Transgriot, identified the victim as Pinky, 24.

Pinky, who was shot twice at a Chevron gas station near Beltway 8, was taken to a nearby hospital and is in unknown condition. The suspect in the shooting is approximately 5’ 8″ and fled the gas station in a light-colored SUV, which could possibly be a Honda make.

Pinky was repeatedly misgendered by the Houston Chronicle, including a comment stating “initial reports indicated a woman had been shot but the person’s driver’s license states the victim is a 24-year-old man.”

Surveillance footage from the gas station shows Pinky being cornered to the front door of the establishment and then shot at five times. Watch the video obtained by KTRK-TV below.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as additional information becomes available.

 

