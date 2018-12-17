Allah Allasheed
News

Man Arrested in Anti-Gay Subway Attack That Fractured Victim’s Spine

Allah Allasheed, 54, allegedly sucker-punched 20-year-old woman.

Associated Press By Associated Press December 17, 2018
NEW YORK —Police say they have arrested a man suspected of sucker-punching a woman and fracturing her spine in an anti-gay attack aboard a New York City subway train.

Allah Allasheed was charged Thursday, Dec. 13 with assault as a hate crime in the Nov. 30 attack in Queens aboard a Manhattan-bound E train.

The 54-year-old’s arrest comes days after the NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force publicized a photo and video of the suspect.

Court records didn’t list a lawyer who could comment on Allasheed’s behalf.

Police say the 20-year-old victim and an acquaintance tried to get away after he ranted about sexual orientation.

Police say he punched the woman in the back of the head and shoved her down. She struck her head on the floor, injuring her spine.

The Associated Press is an American multinational nonprofit news agency headquartered in New York City.
