Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Offers Free Turkeys to LGBTQ Houstonians

Share with your friends Submit

Each year, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, shows her gratitude to the constituents of her district by providing them with free turkeys and holiday cheer.

This year, Jackson Lee has partnered with LOUD Inc., a Houston-based nonprofit that produces free and low-cost events to educate and empower members of the LGBTQ community. Loud Inc.’s mission is to improve the health of LGBTQ people of African descent through a variety of programs and services.

Jackson Lee and Loud Inc. will give away 30 turkeys from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. The birds will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is advised.

Comments