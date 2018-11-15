Front Page NewsNews

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee Offers Free Turkeys to LGBTQ Houstonians

Congresswoman partners with Loud Inc. for Thanksgiving giveaway at the Montrose Center.

OutSmart Staff By OutSmart Staff November 15, 2018
Each year, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Houston, shows her gratitude to the constituents of her district by providing them with free turkeys and holiday cheer.

This year, Jackson Lee has partnered with LOUD Inc., a Houston-based nonprofit that produces free and low-cost events to educate and empower members of the LGBTQ community. Loud Inc.’s mission is to improve the health of LGBTQ people of African descent through a variety of programs and services.

Jackson Lee and Loud Inc. will give away 30 turkeys from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at the Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. The birds will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis, so early arrival is advised.

OutSmart Staff

