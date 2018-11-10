Houston Pastor Claims All Democrats Are ‘Godless’ At Ousted GOP Congressman’s Watch Party

Share with your friends Submit

Anti-LGBTQ Houston Pastor Ed Young said the Democratic Party is not a party at all, but a “godless” religion, during a watch party for ousted GOP Congressman John Culberson on Tuesday.

Speaking after Culberson’s concession speech, Young told a story about a Pennsylvania man who was allegedly kicked out of his local Democratic Party for being too religious, according to KHOU-TV.

“That, ladies and gentlemen, is what we’re up against,” Young told the crowd, with Culberson standing by his side. “It’s no longer a party. It’s some kind of religion that is basically godless, and as long as America — and this is represented by every Democrat I know — does not believe in the sacredness of the life in the mother’s womb God will not bless America or make us a great nation.”

Culberson, an 18-year-incumbent, was defeated by Democrat Lizzie Pannill Fletcher in a hard-fought race in west Houston’s 7th Congressional District. The district has been represented by Republicans for more than 50 years.

Young, the former president of the Southern Baptist Convention, serves as pastor of Houston’s Second Baptist Church.

Three years ago, Young was active in the campaign to repeal the Houston Equal Rights Ordinance (HERO), which prohibited discrimination against LGBTQ people and other minorities. During one Sunday sermon, Young held up a copy of the ordinance and said it would lead to the entire Houston metropolitan area becoming “godless.”

“Basically, it states what is already federal law, but in addition to that, it opens up our city and in short order all the metropolitan area of Houston to something I think is absolutely godless.You say, ‘Well, you’re getting political.’ No, I speak out on a very serious moral issue,” Young said. “It is been purported that we discriminate. The bottom line is if we open up our facilities when someone can choose their sexual orientation, those who believe that men should use men’s facilities, and women should use women’ facilities, we will be discriminated against. … It is totally deceptive and it is deadly, and I trust that you will vote no, no, no, because it will carry our city further and further and further down the road of being totally, in my opinion, secular and Godless.”

Watch video of Young’s comments at Culberson’s watch party below.

