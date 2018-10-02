Arts & EntertainmentFront Page A&ETelevision
Gayest & Greatest 2018: People
Longtime LGBTQ ally Deborah Duncan to emcee Montrose Center gala.
When a phone call comes from this year’s Gayest & Greatest Favorite Female (Community) TV Personality, her voice sounds familiar, but I can’t quite put a name to it.
From a carpool line where she’s picking up her teenage son from school, she says, “I’ll give you three guesses: Halle Berry, Oprah Winfrey, or Deborah Duncan.” Of course it’s Deborah Duncan, the playful star of Great Day Houston on KHOU-TV, and our faithful ally since before she even knew there was an LGBTQ community.
As a teenager at John Marshall High School in San Antonio, Duncan “knew there was something different” about a friend named Rusty, but she didn’t articulate his otherness as gay until the day some classmates ran to tell her that Rusty was getting beaten up. “Since I was the only black kid in class, I guess they thought I could fight. Rusty was always so kind and sweet. I said, ‘Are you friggin’ kidding me?’” Duncan ran and stopped the fight. “Fast-forward 15 years later, I was doing television in Dallas,” Duncan says, “and we featured the Turtle Creek Chorale,” which is primarily a gay men’s chorus. “They said, ‘Someone wants to say thank you,’” recalls Duncan, revealing that it was Rusty, who told her, “You saved my life.”
Duncan later faced death herself when she was working in New York City and a brain aneurysm burst. “People prayed for me, and I got to hear all the nice things they say at your funeral, but without dying. It was a big wake-up call for me. God pointed me in the right direction, and I said, ‘Okay, I get it.’ For me, it comes down to what Martin Luther King Jr. said: ‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.’”
Duncan counts OutSmart readers as important members of the LGBTQ community— and just as we are everywhere, so is she. “I’m at an event almost any day,” she says. This month she plans to be at The Ballroom at Bayou Place to emcee the Montrose Center’s festive 2018 Out for Good Dinner on October 11.
A graduate of the University of Texas, Duncan was selected as the honorary grand marshal for the 2015 Houston LGBT Pride Celebration. “That was a fun one,” she says, explaining that Houston’s 2015 Pride parade was held the day after the U.S. Supreme Court blessed same-sex marriage in a 5-4 ruling. For more on Duncan, visit www.khou.com/greatday.
—Don Maines
Best Female LGBTQ Business Person
Caryn Craig
Finalists: Sandra Bubbert, Julie Mabry, Jill Maxwell, Jenni Tran-Weaver, Tammi Wallace
Best Male LGBTQ Business Person
Mark DeLange
Finalists: John Donato, George Konar, Lane Lewis, Gerard O’Brien
Favorite Female (Commercial) Radio Personality
Sarah Pepper
Finalists: Lynn Beckwith, Christi Brooks, Roula Christie, Lauren Kelly
Favorite Male (Commercial) Radio Personality
Kevin “Special K” England
Finalists: Jason Cage, Al Farb
Favorite Female (Community) Radio Personality
Khaliah Guillory
Finalist: Judy Reeves
Favorite Male (Community) Radio Personality
Jack Valinski
Finalists: JD Doyle, Bryan Hlavinka
Favorite Female Community Hero
Fran Watson
Finalists: Julie Mabry, Toni Mascione, Melanie Pang
Favorite Male Community Hero
Don Gill
Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Angelina DM Trailz, Robert Vasquez
Favorite Trans Community Hero
Monica Roberts
Finalists: Alexis Melvin, Atlantis Narcisse, Lou Weaver
Favorite Female Community Photographer
Yvonne Tran
Finalist: Blu Velvet Photography
Favorite Male Community Photographer
Dalton DeHart
Finalists: Eric Edward Schell, Steven Tilotta
Favorite Female Local Politician
Kim Ogg
Finalists: Ellen Cohen, Sylvia Garcia
Favorite Male Local Politician
Sylvester Turner
Finalists: Garnet Coleman, Robert Gallegos, Mike Laster
Favorite Female TV Personality
Deborah Duncan
Favorite Male TV Personality
Frank Billingsley
Finalists: Ryan Korsgard, Derrick Shore
Favorite Male (Community) TV Personality
Ernie Manouse
Favorite LGBTQ Educator/Teacher
Charles Swan
Finalists: Joan Valladares, Clayton Younkin
Best LGBTQ Social Media Account
Randy Rainbow
Finalists: The Fab Femme, JD Doyle, MyGayHouston, Pride Portraits
Favorite Local LGBTQ Blogger
Monica Roberts
Finalist: The Fab Femme
Favorite National LGBTQ Blogger/Vlogger
Rich Lux
Finalists: Roberto Carrasco, JD Doyle
Leading Female Entertainer Fundraiser
Lady Shamu
Finalists: An’ Marie Gill, Angela Mercy
Leading Male Entertainer Fundraiser
Domenic Cusano
Finalists: Sebastian Gutierrez, Craig Sanford, Angelina DM Trailz
Leading Female Fundraiser
Melissa Flories
Finalists: Felicia Gulihur, Sarah Tompkins Gutierrez, Chris Valk, Sallie Woodell, Carol Wyatt
Leading Male Fundraiser
Don Gill
Finalists: Nick Alvarado, Jacques Bourgeois, Sebastian Gutierrez, Gary Wood
Most Prominent Female LGBTQ Activist
Fran Watson
Finalists: Alexis Melvin, Melanie Pang, Monica Roberts
Most Prominent Male LGBTQ Activist
Ray Hill
Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Brad Pritchett, Eric Edward Schell, Ashton Woods
Most Prominent Trans Activist
Alexis Melvin
Finalists: Crimson Jordan, Monica Roberts, Lou Weaver
Most Valuable Female Volunteer
Donna Junker
Finalists: Julie Mabry, Lo Roberts, Ana Sanchez, Fran Watson, Sallie Woodell
Most Valuable Male Volunteer
Domenic Cusano
Finalists: Jacques Bourgeois, Jeremy Fain, Don Gill, Brad Pritchett, Robert Vasquez