(Flickr/TorbakHopper)
International NewsNews

Gay Sex is Still a Crime in 69 Countries

Penalties vary from fines to jail time and even death.

CNN News By CNN News September 7, 2018
8
Share with your friends










Submit

India has struck down a colonial-era law punishing consensual gay sex, but there are still 69 other countries with laws on the books that criminalize same-sex sexual activity between consenting adults.

Some countries, such as Papua New Guinea and the United Arab Emirates, jail people in openly same-sex relationships for decades. And in Iran, Sudan and Yemen, they can end up on death row.

Of the 193 countries recognized by the United Nations, the following criminalize same-sex relations, according to the Geneva-based International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association, which advocates on behalf of more than 1,300 member organizations across the world.

Africa

Algeria
Angola
Botswana
Comoros
Eritrea
Ethiopia
Gambia
Ghana
Guinea
Kenya
Liberia
Libya
Malawi
Mauritania
Mauritius
Morocco
Namibia
Nigeria
Senegal
Sierra Leone
Somalia
South Sudan
Sudan
Swaziland
Tanzania
Togo
Tunisia
Uganda
Zambia
Zimbabwe

Americas

Antigua and Barbuda
Barbados
Dominica
Grenada
Guyana
Jamaica
St. Kitts & Nevis
St. Lucia
St. Vincent & the Grenadines

Asia

Afghanistan
Bangladesh
Bhutan
Brunei Darussalam
Iran
Iraq
Kuwait
Lebanon
Malaysia
Maldives
Myanmar
Oman
Pakistan
Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Sri Lanka
Syria
Turkmenistan
United Arab Emirates
Uzbekistan
Yemen

Oceania

Kiribati
Papua New Guinea
Samoa
Solomon Islands
Tonga
Tuvalu

Comments

comments

Share with your friends










Submit
CNN News

CNN News

CNN News delivers the latest breaking news and information on the latest top stories, weather, business, entertainment, politics, and more.
Show More

Related Articles

September 7, 2018
5

Dave Welch Has The Drag Queen Storytime Sadz

September 7, 2018
6

‘Super Dario’ Completes the Gobi March

September 7, 2018
25

Houston Officials Urge Gay, Bi Men Who Have Anonymous Sex to Get Syphilis Tests

September 7, 2018
5

‘Justice Has Finally Come’: India Reacts to Decision Legalizing Gay Sex