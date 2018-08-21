UPDATED: Trump Supporter Allegedly Wields Knife, Attacks Car Outside Kathy Griffin Show

Share with your friends Submit

An apparent supporter of President Donald Trump allegedly tried to attack a patron with a knife as she was leaving comedian Kathy Griffin’s show in Houston on Monday night.

In a video posted to YouTube by Richard Nunez, the suspect can be seen wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat and a shirt bearing Trump’s image.

Here’s how Nunez described the incident on YouTube:

After the Kathy Griffin show, this guy in a Trump t-shirt and MAGA hat was INSIDE the concert venue, but outside the concert hall as all the people were exiting. We were one of the last few to exit the hall and made a comment to ourselves like “Whaaat is he wearing?” and “Is that for real?” and he responded with a comment similar to “Do you want a political debate?” I told my group that he just wants a confrontation. Other people were making similar comments. But, we were continuing on making our exit through the front doors and planning our departure. I was telling my group where to wait for me while I told them that I would go fetch the vehicle and pick them up at the curb in front of the venue. We finally made it to the outside steps leading to the underground parking garage. At the same time the Trump person exited the venue and walked out with the rest of the crowd. Again, my wife made a comment and I told her he was there to agitate people. I left to the underground parking garage alone. I came and picked up my wife and friends. I have dashcam footage of loading them into our vehicle, and I caught the audio of the attach, but not the action. The dashcam recorded the video (I will post later and concatenate) of the front and rear windshields, but the attack was on the side of the vehicle, out of view. As my wife entered the vehicle, she closed the passenger door and rolled down her window. She made a derogatory statement to the Trump supporter and he made another derogatory statement right back. And that is how it should have ended, but the Trump supporter kicked the passenger door and at the same time my wife flipped the switch to raise the passenger window. As the window was rising, but not yet closed, the Trump supporter had some sort of switch bladed knife on him and jabbed it at the window, but luckily the rising window shielded my wife from the stab!!!! The security guard on duty witnessed the door kicking and thought it was a friend that was trying to get our attention, but as you watch the video, we did not know who he was. I just wanted to get away, but instead made the block as the police were called and started recording on my cell phone. Think about this: What was he doing inside a Kathy Griffin show wearing Trump supporting clothing? What was he doing inside a venue WITH A KNIFE?!?! Did he have a ticket? How did he get past security? My wife’s purse was looked into, but none of the men were? Why was he carrying some sort of light jacket on a hot summer evening? Concealing something? Why was he hanging around inside the venue AFTER the show had ended as we were exiting? It looks as if he were waiting for someone to come out of the concert hall to me. If you ask me: It looks like he wanted to hurt Kathy Griffin.

Victor Senties, a spokesman for the Houston Police Department, said Michelle Nunez was leaving Jones Hall at about 11:30 p.m. when she yelled an expletive at the suspect as she was walking toward the vehicle, which her husband Richard had pulled up to the curb.

Senties declined to say what the expletive was. After Michelle Nunez got in, the suspect walked over and kicked the passenger-side door of the vehicle, and began poking at the window with a knife.

“He didn’t try to stab her. He was poking at the window,” Senties said.

As of early Tuesday afternoon, the suspect had not been located or identified, Senties said.

“We do have a case open, and there is a follow-up investigation that needs to be done,” he said.

Nunez later provided OutSmart with a separate dashcam video of the incident, but asked that it not be made public.

In the dashcam video, Michelle Nunez can be heard saying, “Hey asshole, fuck Trump.”

The suspect responds, “Fuck you, fucking c–t.”

At that point, Richard Nunez said, the suspect approached and kicked the vehicle.

“Fuck you,” Michelle Nunez says.

“Oh my God,” she adds, over the apparent sound of the suspect’s knife hitting the window.

As they drive off, Michelle Nunez and another passenger tell Richard Nunez to stop and call police.

“What did he do?” Richard Nunez says.

“He took a knife and went to the window,” Michelle Nunez says.

Richard Nunez then drives around the block before coming back to confront the suspect and the security guard.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

