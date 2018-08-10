Out Houston Rap Artist Destiny Palmer Embraces ‘Preacher’s Kid’ Label

Share with your friends Submit

Destiny Palmer says she is from an area some would call the slums, near 16th and North Wayside in Houston.

But the 30-year-old self-described “PK,” or preacher’s kid, doesn’t care where she’s from. She’s all about where she’s going, and she says music is what’s taking her there.

By the tender age of 2, Palmer was singing in church. “My father is an associate minister and minister of music,” says Palmer, an out lesbian. “I begin writing at the age of 13 and rapping at 15. Fast forward four years later, and I began doing shows and promoting different singles off of my mixtape, America’s Worst Nightmare, released under my label, Hood Arrogant Entertainment.

“I have been in magazines, the newspaper in Dallas, on the radio, on Pandora, iHeart Radio, and Tidal,” she adds. “I am currently a Universal Music Group artist and am pushing my brand new mixtape, I am Destiny, out on MyMixtapez and other major platforms hosted by 93.7.”

Both of her parents are supportive of her work, she says. “I’m blessed. Trust, grind, and pray,” she says.

Palmer does security for a living, but hopes it won’t be for long. Her love is music. She says her work—which includes singing, rapping, freestyling, and songwriting— is “like a musical journal, anything that inspires me.”

Things have been going well for Palmer. But when they don’t, she says, “I’d rather pray about it and write it down rather than retaliate.”

Palmer started Hood Arrogant when she was only 13. Her dad would take her and her siblings to various churches to sing and listen to music. She was hooked. Plus, she says, “I fell in love with cash money. My room was full of posters from Word Up magazine. I give it all up to God.”

Music helps Palmer interact with the world, she says, and allows people to relate to those who are hurting. “It gives people a voice. I’ve contemplated and attempted suicide,” she says. She wrote about it and shared it on YouTube, a video that garnered a lot of attention, she says.

Palmer says she’s always wanted to be different. She played drums, and her mom and dad played trumpet. She and her siblings went to rival schools. She will don an expected snapback and sneakers. But she says, “I love heavy metal and wearing a pocket chain, and I have fangs I wear because I was born on Halloween.”

One day, Palmer hopes she can help others through her own success, creating jobs and giving back to the community. As for her motivation to get there, Palmer says she says she loves it when someone tells her there’s something she can’t do. “I will pick up and go wherever I need to. I want to take care of my mama and daddy. When I die, I want everyone to say, ‘She tried.’ But I’m not going to [just] try; I’m going to make it. If you don’t hear me, you’ll at least hear about me.”

