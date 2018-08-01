Gay Man Brutally Assaulted in Montrose in Possible Hate Crime

Share with your friends Submit

A gay man was brutally assaulted in Montrose early Wednesday, Aug. 1 in what he believes was a hate crime.

Christopher Bradford, 28, said the attack occurred at about 1:50 a.m. near Taft and Westheimer, the site of Houston’s Pride crosswalks, while he was walking home from Barcode, a gay club on Fairview.

Bradford said one of the suspects ran up and punched him in the face. When Bradford tried to fight back, another man pushed him to the ground. The suspects began punching and kicking him, and beating him with their belt buckles.

Bradford had been on the phone with a friend, who overheard the attack and quickly drove to the scene. After the suspects ran off, Bradford’s friend took him to a nearby urgent care facility. He was transferred to Memorial Hermann hospital after a CT scan revealed blood around his brain.

“I was assaulted for being a gay man alone,” Bradford wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. “My head was busted open in two places and my whole back bruised all the way down. If my friend had not run up and yelled he is calling the police, I might not be alive today.”

Bradford was released from the hospital late Wednesday morning after a follow-up CT scan revealed that the bleeding around his brain had stopped. Doctors used four staples and surgical glue to close wounds above his ear and on his forehead.

“I was covered with blood,” Bradford told OutSmart. “It was gushing out of my head. My whole shirt was soaked with blood.”

Jodi Silva, a spokeswoman for the Houston Police Department, said Wednesday afternoon that police arrested one of the two suspects after witnesses pointed officers in the direction they fled. Caleb John Tout, 19, is charged with assault with bodily injury. The other suspect is believed to be Tout’s father.

“The father is still at large, but it’s still an ongoing investigation,” Silva said.

Silva said police do not believe the attack was a hate crime. Tout’s girlfriend told police that she had been resting in a vehicle in the 2700 block of Whitney, when a man approached and exposed himself to her. She told police she went into a bar where Tout and his father were drinking and told them about the incident, at which point they began looking for the man.

“It just appears that he was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Silva said of Bradford, adding that Tout and his girlfriend were “highly intoxicated.” Tout’s girlfriend did not accompany the suspects as they went looking for the man who allegedly exposed himself, and police have no reason to believe it was Bradford.

“We had some drunk people, and they probably misdirected—I don’t even think they knew where [Bradford] was coming from,” Silva said. “They just saw our victim on the street and attacked him.”

Bradford, a single father of a 7-year-old girl, was recovering Wednesday afternoon at his mother’s home in Magnolia. He works at a local nonprofit, where he leads the LGBTQ resource group. Bradford said he believes the attack was a hate crime because he had just left a gay bar and the suspects appeared to have no other reason to be in the neighborhood. “I definitely want to make sure people are cautious about walking home by themselves, especially in that area,” said Bradford, who has lived in Montrose for the last two years. “We [LGBTQ people] think that we’re safe, but we’re not. Why else would you come in that area and attack someone?”

