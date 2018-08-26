Christine Hallquist (Facebook)
Christine Hallquist is Receiving Death Threats

Nation's 1st transgender gubernatorial nominee calls it a 'natural outcome of our divided country.'

Associated Press By Associated Press August 26, 2018
MONTPELIER, Vt. —Vermont’s transgender gubernatorial candidate says she’s been getting a steady stream of death threats and other personal attacks since her candidacy began to gain traction.

Christine Hallquist, who won Vermont’s Democratic gubernatorial primary earlier this month, says the threats began before the primary when people across the country and the world started to pay attention to her campaign.

Hallquist is the first openly transgender person to win a major party nomination to run for governor.

She says the threats have been reported to the Vermont State Police and the FBI.

As a result of the threats, Hallquist says her campaign isn’t publicizing her appearances or the location of her campaign office.

Hallquist says she’s not surprised by the threats. She says it’s a “natural outcome of our divided country.”

