Compiled by Lourdes Zavaleta

Established by the World Health Organization in 1988, World AIDS Day takes place December 1 each year. It is an occasion to reflect on the more than 35 million people who have died from HIV/AIDS since the virus was first identified in 1984, and a time to consider how to better care for the 36.7 million people currently living with the disease.

• Thursday, the University of Houston’s LGBTQ Resource Center will kick off Houston World AIDS Day events at UH’s Butler Plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Campus and community partners plan to raise awareness of AIDS and the resources, services, and support available at UH. More details here.

• Friday morning at 8, the Rothko Chapel, in partnership with the Montrose Center and Legacy Community Health, will hold a World AIDS Day observance. There will be breakfast, live music, and a guided meditation. Venita Ray, policy manager at Legacy Health, will share facts on the current state of the HIV/AIDS pandemic. More info here.

• Friday morning at 11, join Resurrection Metropolitan Community Church for World AIDS Day as they raise HIV/AIDS awareness, remember those who have passed away, and celebrate the victories of increased treatment and prevention services. More details here.

• Friday morning at 11:30, the AIDS Foundation Houston will host their annual World AIDS Day Luncheon at Hilton Houston Post Oak. Out Olympic gold-medal winning diver Greg Louganis will be the event’s keynote speaker. Don’t miss OutSmart’s recent story on Louganis, who was diagnosed with HIV in 1988. Proceeds from the event will benefit AIDS Foundation Houston and Avenue 360 Health & Wellness. More info here.

• Friday afternoon at 3, Project FORCE will host a World AIDS Day block party at the Cuney Homes Apartments. There will be food, games, vendors, resources, and free health screenings. More details here.

• Friday night at 6, Legacy Community Health will host a World AIDS Day Vigil at its Montrose location. There will be guest speakers, followed by a reading of names of of those who have passed and a walking candlelight vigil. More info here.

• Friday night at 7, join the Montrose Center for a World AIDS day screening of Jim Hubbard’s United in Anger: A History of Acting Up. The film showcases the birth and life of the AIDS activist movement from the perspective of the people fighting the epidemic. More details here.

• Friday night at 7:30, The T.R.U.T.H. Project will commemorate World AIDS Day through utilization of spoken word, movement, song, and theater in The Story Told: A World AIDS Day Experience at MATCH Houston. More info here.

• Saturday afternoon at 1, Gender Infinity will host its final Family Gathering of the year. Trans youth ages 4 to 21 and their families are invited to the Montrose Center to participate in activities and group discussions. More details here.

• Saturday night at 7:30, the Montrose Softball League Association will host its 7th annual Holiday Social & Toy Drive at Guava Lamp. The league is asking for new and unwrapped toys for children in need. More info here.

• Sunday Morning at 11, the UH LGBTQ Alumni Association and UH’s LGBTQ Resource Center will celebrate December 2017 Lavender graduates with brunch at the UH Alumni Center. More details here.

• Sunday afternoon at 3, QFest presents BPM (Beats Per Minute): An Observance of World AIDS Day at Rice Cinema. Following the screening, QFest and Guava Lamp are collaborating with artist, writer, curator, and director Steven Evans, who has curated a collection of songs in honor of World AIDS Day. More info here.

