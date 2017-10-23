‘The Ellen Show’ Will Be At UH On Tuesday, And Cougars Are Losing Their Minds

Posted On 23 Oct 2017
Ellen DeGeneres (Associated Press)
‘Please let me know what classes to skip.’ 

By John Wright

The Ellen Show plans to give away World Series tickets at the University of Houston on Tuesday.

Host Ellen DeGeneres announced the show’s plans Monday on Twitter:

The Daily Cougar reports that the show will tape a segment of its Wednesday episode on campus Tuesday. DeGeneres herself will be part of a remote call-back with students and producers on site.

The Astros play the Dodgers in Los Angeles in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Tuesday and Wednesday, but return to Houston for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday.

Here’s how some Cougars reacted to the lesbian icon’s announcement:

John Wright is the editor of OutSmart Magazine.





