‘Please let me know what classes to skip.’

By John Wright

The Ellen Show plans to give away World Series tickets at the University of Houston on Tuesday.

Host Ellen DeGeneres announced the show’s plans Monday on Twitter:

Any @Astros fans who want to go to the #WorldSeries better show up at @UHouston tomorrow. You hear that, @JustinVerlander? — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

I’m giving away something huge at @UHouston tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. (#WorldSeries tickets.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

The Daily Cougar reports that the show will tape a segment of its Wednesday episode on campus Tuesday. DeGeneres herself will be part of a remote call-back with students and producers on site.

The Astros play the Dodgers in Los Angeles in Games 1 and 2 of the World Series on Tuesday and Wednesday, but return to Houston for Games 3 and 4 on Friday and Saturday.

Here’s how some Cougars reacted to the lesbian icon’s announcement:

Please let me know what classes to skip — Paolaaa… (@Paolaaaa24) October 23, 2017

😭😭😭 tell us the time @TheEllenShow I'm skipping work and school for this!!!!🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — Reyna Lara (@reynaa_lara) October 23, 2017

I will humiliate myself with 0 hesitation on national television for tickets — jocelyn🌻 (@jocelyndavila97) October 24, 2017

I’m going to cry! If you show up at uh this will be the single best day of my life — alexx (@alexandyyyyy) October 24, 2017

Ellen stop playing with me ! I’ll literally go looking for you all day — cristian 🎃 (@CRISTIANCINM) October 24, 2017

This is me rn pic.twitter.com/14QyWI3v72 — Bianca Perez (@perrrez) October 23, 2017

i keep on reeding your tweets with exactly your voice — demetra (@demetradoodles) October 23, 2017

I don’t want tickets I just wanna eat lunch at the dining hall w you queen — Lil Intro Vert (@Lauren_A_Lane) October 23, 2017

I'm part of a student org dedicated to Harvey relief and we'd love to meet you! We just hit 1,000 volunteer hours last weekend #UHCAREs pic.twitter.com/fWdlYN4J2c — True (@true087) October 23, 2017

