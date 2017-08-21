Recent Posts
- Out Broadway Actor, Meditation Teacher Mark Price Returns to Houston for "39 Steps"
August 21, 2017
- Houston's Ensemble Theatre to Honor Gay Philanthropist Reginald Van Lee
August 18, 2017
- Anti-Gay Bigot Roy Moore Heads to Runoff in U.S. Senate Race
August 17, 2017
- Gwynevere Song of Texas Becomes 17th Trans Person Killed This Year in U.S.
August 16, 2017
