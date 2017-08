Ann Coulter (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Right-wing commentator Ann Coulter took to Twitter on Monday night to respond to a report that the impact of Hurricane Harvey has been made worse by climate change.

“I don’t believe Hurricane Harvey is God’s punishment for Houston electing a lesbian mayor. But that is more credible than ‘climate change,'” Coulter wrote.

Houston, of course, elected the nation’s first openly LGBTQ mayor, Annise Parker, in 2009. However, Parker left office due to term limits in 2015. Houston’s current mayor is Sylvester Turner.

Train with Red Cross, go to Houston and volunteer for a year. Then come back and tweet about what you learned. — TsinKletsin (@TsinKletsin) August 29, 2017

God punishing a lesbian is more credible than climate impacting extreme weather? K. pic.twitter.com/ctKTF9y4b6 — Maced Alaska™ (@DC_AMT) August 29, 2017

I don't believe Hurricane Harvey is God's punishment for Texas electing ted cruz. But that is more credible than ann coulter. — anustart (@anustart2017) August 29, 2017

People are dying and losing everything they've got and you come up with this nonsense? How stupid and inhuman can one be? — Micaela Delgado (@perseveranciaMD) August 29, 2017

Help me out: since you're doling out wisdom on God's punishments, what will the punishment be for electing a racist sexual predator? — Mandy Hoffman (@mandyhoffman) August 29, 2017

Lesbian agenda: ▪Gay marriage

▪Hurricanes

▪Become mayor of major city

▪L Word reboot

▪Double header softball games — Lauren (@L_Ren_Iishi) August 29, 2017

I don't believe Ann Coulter is actually a closeted lesbian but that's more credible than "straight woman" — Ctrl+Alt+Left+Levi (@LeviHarris) August 29, 2017

