All Day, Every Day: John Nechman’s number-one food pick—for breakfast, lunch, and dinner—is the New Indian sensation Pondicheri.

OUTstanding dining in the Houston area.

By John A. Nechman

Last year in OutSmart, I declared Houston to be Foodtopia, U.S.A., in my list of the city’s 30 best restaurants. But with more stellar restaurant openings here in just the past few months than even in New York or L.A., 30 is simply not enough to do our culinary scene justice. So this year, we unveil a list of 100 top restaurants—and even this seems awfully limiting. We may not have L.A.’s weather and mountains or New York’s frenetic energy, but we do have the most dynamic ethnic mix of any American city, and an always-evolving food culture that blends the best of the South with the best of the world. Add our fabulous, notoriously dining-obsessed LGBT community into the H-Town gumbo, and you have a city destined to fulfill its promise of being not only America’s Next Great City, but America’s Culinary Capital.

But don’t just take my word for it—ask famed Chef David Chang of New York’s ever-growing Momofuku empire and founder of the foodie rag Lucky Peach. He recently called Houston “the next global food mecca” and home of the best Vietnamese food in America. In an episode of the popular TV food show Parts Unknown last year, celebrity chef and host Anthony Bourdain declared, “Ten years from now, [Houston food] is gonna be American food.” The Washington Post’s restaurant critic Robert Sietsema named Houston one of America’s five best food cities and postulated, “If L.A. and New Orleans had a baby, it might be Houston.” Now, that’s something to ponder!

Despite our thrilling array of restaurants, Houstonians have been slow to identify dishes and cuisines as uniquely ours—but that is definitely starting to happen. In global foodie chatter, the terms Houston/Gulf-Third Coast/Mutt City Cuisine are being heard with increasing regularity and respect. Admittedly, it’s hard to define what our cuisine is—sort of like trying to easily describe our massive, brash, ever-changing city. But watching our food scene develop is awe-inspiring. The Greater Houston area has some of the best vegetables, fruit, livestock, grains, brewers, and sea life on earth, and we have the potential to make, grow, and reap almost anything. (Arctic cloudberries and black truffles may need to stay on the import list.)

With so much great food out there in this city, it’s no wonder we eat out more than any place on Earth. Here are the places that embody the best of the Bayou City, including the counties surrounding Houston. Go forth, eat, and be thankful you are a part of dynamic Foodtopia, U.S.A.

The 30 Crème de la Crème

1. Pondicheri (New Indian) | 2800 Kirby Dr., Upper Kirby | www.pondichericafe.com | $$

Not only my favorite overall restaurant, but maybe my favorite spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Why? An informal, inviting setting from one of the most talented chefs in America, Anita Jaisinghani, and an upstairs Bake Lab that in addition to being a masterful bakery is also part mini-store/cafe/juice bar/tapas bar/takeaway/spice lab. Try the “railway omelet,” filled with keema, sautéed greens, masala, paneer, corn, potato mash, and more, served on a carrot paratha . . . every bite yields eye-rolling surprises. The Tuesday-only fried chicken is legendary. Watch, too, for a delicate galette (covered with pears, blueberries, and mint) and the sweet besan flour laddu—both among the most delicious baked products I’ve ever eaten. So much goes on in this wonderfully inventive space that provides a perfect example of why Houston is America’s most exciting food city.

2. Tony’s (Italian) | 3755 Richmond Ave., Greenway Plaza | tonyshouston.com | $$$

For decades, this has been Houston’s lair of flair. But at its core, Tony’s is pure H-Town with a ton of Italian amore and panache. Tony Vallone and his lovely wife, Donna, are always the perfect hosts—omnipresent and relentless in ensuring that diners have a perfect evening. No matter who the chef is—and Tony’s has had plenty—the food always thrills. Drama is on display every night, from the star-studded crowd to the spectacular presentations. And neither the staff, kitchen, nor Tony will miss a beat if you ask for something off the menu, including something as rudimentary as a hamburger. If truffles are in season, order them—you’ll never have better or receive a more generous portion. And make sure to place your order early for one of the greatest desserts on Earth, the Grand Marnier soufflé—just ask huge fan Shirley MacLaine, a Tony’s regular.

3. Killen’s BBQ (BBQ) | 3613 East Broadway St., Pearland | www.killensbarbecue.com | $

Since Ronnie Killen opened his perpetually packed place in Pearland, the Upper Texas Gulf Coast has enjoyed this spot that serves better BBQ than Austin and the Hill Country (which automatically makes it the best in Texas, and therefore the best on Earth). The Tuesday-only chicken fried steak is the best in town; the Sunday fried chicken is phenomenal; the brisket and beef ribs have been known to cause the most devout vegetarians to cross over. The drive is worth it, and so is the wait, which is made even more enjoyable thanks to free Lone Star from the keg by the door.

4. Cureight (Global Tasting Menu) | 24 Waterway Ave., The Woodlands | hubbellandhudson.com/cureight | $$$

One of the finest day-trips you can make from Houston involves a short jaunt north to book a room on The Woodlands Waterway and splurging on a Michelin star-quality evening at Cureight, helmed by 28-year-old executive chef Austin Simmons, whose pedigree is out of Dallas’ top kitchens. Big D’s loss is H-Town’s immense gain. The eight-course tasting menu is an exhilarating global adventure. I’ve enjoyed two different menus here that had me nearly recreating the Meg Ryan scene from When Harry Met Sally.

5. Himalaya (Pakistani) | 6652 Southwest Freeway, Gandhi District | himalayarestauranthouston.com | $$

Houston became a far richer culinary capital the day Chef Kaiser Lashkari decided to move here. Many of his creations are part of Houston’s culinary lore. Dishes I would rarely care to order elsewhere, like chicken tikka masala or saag aloo, are masterpieces here. The biryanis, kebabs, dals—everything is full of flavor and originality of the sort that only a few gifted chefs can accomplish. That’s why both Lashkari and his dishes have become revered local legends in Houston.

6. The Pass (New American Tasting Menu) | 807 Taft, Montrose Blvd. | passandprovisions.com | $$$

Once the Michelin peeps realize how insane they are for not having Houston as one of their coverage cities, the question is not whether the brilliant Pass will garner stars, but rather how many. Chefs Seth Siegel-Gardner and Terrence Gallivan have created an ambitious, wildly successful Space City masterpiece that coexists with its more gently-priced sister, Provisions. Ask for whichever tasting menu provides the most courses—you won’t regret it, nor the dear price tag. Some have called this Houston’s Noma. Maybe they should instead be referring to Noma as Copenhagen’s Pass.

7. Killen’s Steakhouse (Steaks) | 6425 W. Broadway St., Pearland | www.killenssteakhouse.com |$$$

Don’t let the Pearland address deter you—it’s only 25 minutes from downtown Houston, traffic willing. Once there, order one of the exceptional cocktails—they make the best Old Fashioned in town, featuring bitters made at home by the kind and knowledgeable sommelier DeeDee. Order the flawless crab cake—99 percent plump, flavor-packed chunks of blue crab. Steaks come in every price range and from all corners of the globe, including a pricy but awe-inspiring Wagyu from Japan’s Kagoshima Prefecture. Save room for the crème brûlée bread pudding, my husband’s favorite Houston dessert. So, has Ronnie Killen achieved his goal of having the best steakhouse in the world? It’s number-one in Houston . . . ’nuff said!

8. Rudy & Paco’s (Central/South American) | 2028 Postoffice St., Galveston | rudyandpaco.com | $$$

There are so many reasons to visit glorious Galveston, and Rudy & Paco’s is one of the best. Old school, yet hardly stuffy. Watch in amazement as (no matter how big the table) they find enough staff to serve everyone at exactly the same time. Dishes come with a Central American flair, and you can’t go wrong with either surf or turf here. This kitchen nails it every time.

9. Underbelly (Houstonian) | 1100 Westheimer, Montrose | underbellyhouston.com | $$$

Chef Chris Shepherd has become the jovial face of Space City’s liftoff to the top of America’s culinary ladder. At his astounding Underbelly, you not only taste Houston, you absorb it, and you leave with a greater understanding of what makes this town so enthralling—as well as Shepherd’s list of favorite H-Town ethnic bites. He is loyal to locally-sourced ingredients, and all of his creations make clear how deserving he was when he became the first local chef since 1992 to earn a James Beard Foundation Award in 2014.

10. Andes Café (South American) | 2311 Canal, East End | andescafe.com | $$

Yes, Chef David Guerrero serves guinea pig (cuy). Head and all, if you’re willing. And yes, it’s damned tasty! But the extensive menu will take you to all parts of South America for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. The hornado (an Ecuadorian specialty of marinated roast pork served with sauteed hominy and a llapingacho—potato cheese cake—in an agrio sauce) is enthralling, as is the silpancho (a Bolivian milanesa dish served over rice and roasted potatoes, topped with two eggs and locoto salad). Chef G’s ceviches are the best in town, and if they have the rare concha negra clams from Ecuador, don’t pass them up. And make sure to order anything made with lúcuma the sultry Peruvian caramel-flavored fruit.

11. Kitchen 713 (Asian-inspired Southern) | 4601 Washington Ave. | kitchen713.com | $$

Only in Houston could two classically trained and well-traveled African-American chefs (James Haywood and Ross Coleman) set up shop in Houston’s predominately Hispanic Second Ward in a bare-bones former church rec room that forbade consumption of alcohol, serve up incredible mod renditions of soul dishes bearing the flavors of the world, and end up with what might have been the most creative kitchen in this wildly creative city. K713 is a gem, and more precious than ever in its expansive new location on Washington Avenue (with full bar/wine service). Turkey neck lettuce wraps topped with cane syrup nuoc cham, followed by fried catfish tikka masala and a candied sweet potato bread pudding? Yes, please!

12. Oporto Fooding House & Wine (Portuguese) | 125 West Gray St., Midtown | oportomidtown.us | $$

Prepare to be wowed, from the moment you view the breathtaking menu and surroundings to the arrival of one masterful dish after another. These are plates meant to be shared, so go with a large group and try as many as possible—all of which feature the flavors and ingredients of Portugal, India, Italy, and, of course, Houston. Weekends feature one of the most interesting breakfast services with delectable Portuguese pastries spread across the bar area.

13. Arcodoro (Sardinian) | 5000 Westheimer Rd., Galleria | arcodoro.com | $$

Maybe Houston’s most underrated restaurant. The flavors are haunting—in the best possible meaning of the word! Order the insalata di cavoli ricci (topped with roasted cauliflower, kale, balsamic sweet peppers, and an extra-virgin olive oil citrus dressing) and the lorighittas con capretto—little braids of Sardinian pasta mixed with tender slices of goat, artichoke hearts, and saffron, all topped with two goat chops (think goat lollipops). The scallopini al funghi porcini is succulent; wash it down with either of the two Sardinian reds on the wine list, and you’ll be planning an escape to Cagliari.

14. Giacomo’s (Italian) | 3215 Westheimer Rd., River Oaks | giacomosciboevino.com | $$

I’ve loved the cooking of Chef Lynette Hawkins since she ran La Mora in Montrose, but Giacomo’s is even better. The portions are generous, reasonably priced, and bursting with flavor. One of my fave meals in town is half-size portions of the unforgettable porchetta e fagioli, together with the tagliatelle alla bolognese.

15. Peli Peli (South African) | 5085 Westheimer Rd., Galleria (with additional locations) | pelipeli.com | $$

Holy bobotie! The ever-expanding roster of Peli Pelis is divine! I particularly love the Galleria PP. Request the Tour of South Africa—a robust multi-course feast of filet medallions, boerewors sausages, tiger prawns, bunny chow, biltong, and bobotie that’s worth every Krugerrand. The dramatic setting and lighting add to the exciting atmosphere.

16. BCN (Spanish) | 4210 Roseland, St. Montrose | bcnhouston.com | $$$

Since its opening, BCN has been one of the most talked- and raved-about restaurants in town. Prepare for an onslaught of complex, vivacious flavors from one of the most talented and imaginative kitchens that Space City’s ever seen. Many who have experienced the storied Michelin-starred food temples of Spain compare BCN favorably. From sublime cocktails to delicate kokotxas (meat from the cheeks and jaw of the hake fish), this place is pure classic and classy.

17. Xochi (Oaxaca, Mexican) | 1777 Walker St., Downtown | xochihouston.com | $$

Chef Hugo Ortega gets better with every opening. Xochi, at the massive new Marriott Marquis Houston, is his latest and greatest. The selection of moles is mind-boggling—just try to guess the ingredients in each. (Chances are it includes something that might have been crawling around in the garden. Don’t think, just eat!)

18. Paulie’s (Italian) | 1834 Westheimer rd., Montrose | pauliesrestaurant.com | $

Few think of Houston as a haven for great Italian, but look at this Top 30. Paulie’s is one of the most convenient places for a fast, exquisite, and inexpensive meal. Case in point: the Principe Panini, made with the tastiest Italian sausage I’ve had in Houston. Every pasta dish is worth ordering. And if they have Italian wedding cake, don’t you dare pass it up.

19. Lucille’s (Modern Southern) | 5512 La Branch St., Museum District | lucilleshouston.com | $$

Chef Chris Williams has gifted grateful Houstonians with his marvelous takes on dishes from his beloved great-grandmother (read her inspiring story on the restaurant’s website). My husband and I are residents in nearby Third Ward, and our perfect Bayou City evening features a pre-dinner walk through nearby Hermann Park followed by Lucille’s splendid crafted cocktails, an order of Great Grandma’s legendary chili biscuits, and any of the brilliant, soulful offerings on the menu. Watch every jaw in the restaurant drop in awe when the plate modestly called “pork & beans” arrives at your table.

20. Local Foods (Houstonian) | 2424 Dunstan Rd., Rice Village (and many other locations) | houstonlocalfoods.com | $

Convenient, quick, inexpensive, and mind-blowingly delicious dishes made with locally sourced ingredients. Local Foods’ gulf crab and shrimp sandwich is an H-Town Top-10’r, and the always-changing sides (don’t pass up the banana squash slaw) are among the tastiest in town.

21. Aladdin (Middle Eastern) | 912 Westheimer Rd., Montrose | aladdinshouston.com | $

Houston is blessed with countless spectacular eateries representing the cuisines of all parts of the Middle East, and they can be found in all parts of the city, particularly the “Little Beirut” area springing up on and around the Richmond Strip. But deep in the heart of Montrose is the one whose dishes I crave the most. It’s almost impossible to find a more delicious, filling, and nutritious meal for less cash than at Aladdin, and it’s BYOB. The brilliant assortment of mezes and fruit juices will make the pain of finding parking worth it.

22. Kenny & Ziggy’s (Deli) | 2327 Post Oak Blvd., Galleria | kennyandziggys.com | $

Matzoh, lox, rugelach, challah, and kishkes,

Blintzes, gefilte fish, kasha varneshkes,

Schmaltz, tongue, pastrami—they make my heart sing—

These are a few of my favorite things!

Even die-hard New Yorkers admit that Kenny & Ziggy’s is one of the best Jewish delis on the planet. If I could just have an endless supply of their brined pickles, Romanian pastrami, and cheese blintzes, I’d probably die of a heart attack, but at least I’d die smiling.

23. Lankford Grocery (Texans) | 88 Dennis St., Montrose | lankfordgrocery.com | $

Since the 1940s, Miss Eydie Prior and her family have been serving ecstatic H-Towners some of the finest down-home Southern food available anywhere. Her breakfast chilaquiles and migas are world-class. Regulars know which days to be there for the unforgettable cheese enchiladas and CFS—early, or they run out. The burgers continue to set the Houston standard, particularly the notorious Grim, topped with mac & cheese, jalapeños, bacon, and a sunny-side-up egg.

24. STQ (Houstonian/Steaks) | 2231 South Voss Rd., Southwest | www.killensstq.com | $$$

It’s steak (ST). Barbecue (Q). Pure class. And it’s all ours. STQ is the latest from Chef Ronnie Killen, and a chance for him to show off some of the chops gained from his time at the Cordon Bleu in France. Reserve way ahead, and prepare to be wowed!

25. Cafe Annie (New Southwest) | 1800 Post Oak Blvd., Galleria | cafeanniehouston.com | $$$

When Chef Robert del Grande opened Cafe Annie in the early ’80s, it garnered the sort of raves usually reserved for three-star Michelin properties. (It was awarded the coveted and rare three stars from Texas Monthly magazine.) After morphing into RDG earlier this millennium, it’s now back as Cafe Annie, and the food is as exquisite as ever.

26. MF Sushi (Japanese) | 1401 Binz St., Museum District | mfsushiusa.com $$$

Chef Chris Kinjo’s omakase may be my single favorite dining experience in Houston. The only better sushi and sashimi I’ve eaten is at four a.m. at Tokyo’s Tsukiji Fish Market, and Chef Kinjo flies a lot of his fish in from Tsukiji. Prepare for course after course of over-the-top flavors such as wagyu beef, truffles, and uni (sea urchin) with just enough extra to send you to the brink of ecstatic blackout. Eating à la carte is more hit and miss, due in part to the relentless crowds that keep MF’s gorgeous new digs in the Museum District buzzing.

27. Cafe TH (Vietnamese) | 2108 Pease St., Downtown | cafeth.com | $

The adorable, charming Minh Nguyen is owner of TH, one of Houston’s grooviest dining locales. This is the place for vegan/veg versions of your Vietnamese faves—but carnivores, don’t panic. The Zombie banh mi features pretty much everything that can go on a banh mi, and then some: xiu mai, paté, ham, carrots, bacon (!), chicken, roasted pork, chilis, two fried eggs, cilantro, cucumber, a Minh-special doctored-up sriracha sauce . . . I deserve a pic on the wall just for finishing this massive masterpiece! His bánh bột chiên is even better than the more famous version at Tan Tan. And if you go on a Thursday or Friday night, Minh turns the lights down, turns the groove up, and serves a fabulous home-cooked four-course meal for a fraction of the price those in other foodie capitals would pay for a similar experience. And it’s BYOB!

28. Cafe Brussels (Belgian) | 1718 Houston Ave., First Ward | cafebrusselshouston.com | $$

Chef Catherine Duwez is an iconic Houstonian. Gruff yet lovable, and a force in the kitchen, her original Cafe Montrose provided a local European escape unlike any other in town. Now she’s creating even more magic at Cafe Brussels. I have probably ordered Le Complet Belge (moules marinières, a draft Stella Artois, and the best fries in Texas) more than any other dish in Houston.

29. Sud Italia (Italian) | 2347 University Blvd., Rice Village | sud-italia.com | $$

The number of quality Italian restaurants in Houston is staggering, and one of the best is charming Sud Italia in Rice Village. General manager Shannon Scott will make sure you return—go with any of his excellent suggestions.

30. El Real (Tex-Mex) | 1201 Westheimer, Montrose | elrealtexmex.com | $

The legendary former Houston Press critic and Tex-Mex superstar Robb Walsh joined forces with the talents from Reef in Midtown to turn the former Tower Theater into a Tex-Mex temple. Everything from the ’ritas and tortillas to the frijoles screams authentic, and you’ll find ancient classics here that otherwise would have become as hard to find as a chupacabra. The fajitas are top-notch, and the enchiladas Borunda topped with a sunny-side-up egg is one of those decadent pleasures you’ll only find in H-Town.

The Other Sexy 70 . . .

31. Izakaya (Japanese)

318 Gray St., Midtown $$

32. Kata Robata (Japanese)

3600 Kirby Dr., Upper Kirby $$$

33. Killen’s Burgers (Burgers)

2804 S. Main St., Pearland $

34. Fields & Tides (Houstonian)

705 E. 11th St., Heights $$

35. Potente (Italian)

1515 Texas Ave., Downtown $$$

36. Presidio (Houstonian)

911 W. 11th St., Heights $$

37. B&B Butchers & Restaurant (Steaks)

1814 Washington Ave., First Ward $$$

38. One Fifth (Eclectic)

1658 Westheimer Rd., Montrose $$$

39. Reef (Seafood)

2600 Travis, Midtown $$

40. State of Grace (American Texan)

3258 Westheimer, River Oaks $$

41. Steve’s Landing (Seafood)

1290 Bay Vue Rd., Crystal Beach $$

42. Roost (Global Eclectic)

1972 Fairview St., Montrose $$

43. Jaxton’s (Italian French)

9955 Barker Cypress Rd., Cypress $$

44. Pax Americana (New American)

4319 Montrose Blvd., Montrose $$

45. Original Ninfa’s (Tex-Mex)

2704 Navigation Blvd., East End $$

46. eculent (New American Tasting Menu)

709 Harris Ave., Kemah $$$

47. Uchi (Japanese)

904 Westheimer Rd., $$$

48. Cajun Greek (Cajun Greek Seafood)

2226 61st St., Galveston $$

49. Coltivare (Italian)

3320 White Oak Dr., Heights $$

50. Dish Society (New American)

5740 San Felipe St., Galleria and 23501 Cinco Ranch St., Katy $$

51. Benjy’s (New American)

2424 Dunstan Rd., Rice Village and 5922 Washington Ave., Washington Ave.

52. Down House (Eclectic-Houston)

1801 Yale St., Heights $$

53. Bernadine’s (Texas-Louisiana)

1801 N. Shepherd Dr., Heights $$

54. Al Aseel Grill and Cafe (Middle Eastern)

8619 Richmond Ave., Westchase $$

55. Saltillo Mexican Kitchen (Steaks, Mexican)

5427 Bissonnet St., Bellaire $$

56. Caracol (Mexican-Inspired Seafood)

2200 Post Oak Blvd., Galleria $$

57. Burns Original BBQ (BBQ)

8307 De Priest St., Acres Homes $

58. Good Dog Houston (Hot Dogs)

903 Studewood, Heights and 1312 W. Alabama St., Montrose $

59. Gilhooley’s (Seafood)

222 9th St., San Leon $$

60. Cuchara (Mexican)

214 Fairview St., Montrose $$

61. Harold’s in the Heights (Southern Creole)

350 W. 19th St., Heights $$

62. Hugo’s (Mexican)

1600 Westheimer Rd., Montrose $$

63. Niko Niko’s (Greek)

2520 Montrose Blvd., Montrose $$

64. Gaido’s (Seafood)

3828 Seawall Blvd., Galveston $$

65. Shri Balaji Bhavan (Indian)

5655 Hillcroft, Gandhi District $

66. Thanh Phuong (Vietnamese)

3236 E. Broadway St., Pearland $$

67. Danton’s Gulf Coast Seafood Kitchen (Cajun Gulf Coast)

4611 Montrose Blvd., Museum District $$

68. Pho Binh Trailer (Vietnamese)

10928 Beamer Rd., South Houston $

69. Stingaree (Seafood)

1295 N. Stingaree Dr., Crystal Beach $$

70. Chimichurri’s (Latin American)

1660 W. Lake Houston Parkway, Kingwood $$

71. Kuu (Japanese)

947 Gessner Rd., Memorial $$

72. Habanera and the Gringo (Mexican)

9902 Gulf Freeway, South Houston $$

73. Américas (New Central/South American)

2040 W. Gray St., River Oaks and 21 Waterway Ave., The Woodlands $$

74. Brennan’s (French Creole)

3300 Smith St., Midtown $$$

75. Provisions (New American)

807 Taft St., Montrose $$

76. Max’s Wine Dive (Gourmet Comfort Food)

4720 Washington Ave. and various others $$

77. Ciao Bello (Italian)

5161 San Felipe St., Galleria $$

78. Grazia Italian Kitchen (Italian)

9415 W Broadway St., Pearland and 1001 Pineloch Dr., Clear Lake $$

79. HK Dim Sum (Chinese-Dim Sum)

9889 Bellaire Blvd, Bellaire International District $

80. Marini’s Empanadas (Argentinean)

10001 Westheimer Rd., Westchase $

81. Shade (New American)

250 W. 19th St., Heights $$

82. Vinoteca Poscol (Italian)

608 Westheimer Rd., Montrose $$

83. Pampa Grill and Market (Argentinean)

10111 Hammerly Blvd., Spring Branch $$

84. Southern Goods (Southern)

632 W. 19th St., Heights $$

85. Rainbow Lodge (New American)

2011 Ella Blvd., Heights $$$

86. LA Crawfish (Vietnamese Cajun)

1005 Blalock Rd. (inside 99 Ranch Market), Memorial, and various others $

87. Esther’s Cajun Cafe & Soul Food (Cajun Soul)

5204 Yale St., Independence Heights $$

88. Da Marco (Italian)

1520 Westheimer, Montrose $$$

89. Pappadeaux’s (Cajun Seafood)

2525 South Loop West, Astrodome, and various others $$

90. Mala Sichuan (Chinese)

9348 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire International District and 1201 Westheimer Rd., Montrose $$

91. Tony Mandola’s (Cajun Gulf Seafood)

1212 Waugh Dr., River Oaks $$

92. Teotihuacán (Mexican)

4624 Irvington Blvd., Lindale and various others $$

93. Tony Thai (Thai)

10613 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire International District $$

94. Amalfi (Italian)

6100 Westheimer rd., Galleria $$

95. Mi Pueblito (Colombian)

9425 Richmond Ave., Westchase $$

96. BB’s (Cajun Texan)

2710 Montrose Blvd., Montrose and various others $$

97. Flor de Cuba (Cuban)

16233 Clay Rd., Bear Creek $$

98. Tiger Den (Japanese)

9889 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire International District $$

99. Crawfish & Noodles (Vietnamese Cajun)

11360 Bellaire Blvd., Bellaire International District $$

100. Urban Eats (New American)

3414 Washington Ave., Washington Ave. $$

John Nechman is an immigration attorney with the Houston law firm of Katine & Nechman L.L.P., as well as an adjunct professor of law at South Texas College of Law–Houston. He’s also an inveterate food and H-Town junkie.

