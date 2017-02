0 Share with your friends Submit

In her first book, gay-rights attorney Elizabeth F. Schwartz spells out a range of practical considerations couples should address before tying the knot. She explains all of the implications of marriage, from name changes and getting a license to taxes, insurance, Social Security, and much more. As Schwartz says, just because you can get married does not mean you should. The New Press (thenewpress.com). —Troy Carrington

