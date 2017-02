0 Share with your friends Submit

Falsettos revolves around the life of a charming, intelligent, neurotic gay man named Marvin, his wife, his lover, their about-to-be bar-mitzvahed son, their psychiatrist, and the lesbians next door. It’s a hilarious and achingly poignant look at the infinite possibilities that make up a modern family . . . and a beautiful reminder that love can tell a million stories. The first-ever full cast album of the renowned musical includes a 60-page full-color booklet with complete lyrics and production photos. The cast features Andrew Rannells (nominated for a Tony for The Book of Mormon), Christian Borle (Tony winner for Something Rotten!), and Stephanie J. Block (Tony nomination for The Mystery of Edwin Drood); directed by James Lapine (winner of 11 Tonys). Ghostlight Records (sh-k-boom.com/falsettos). —Troy Carrington

