Kate Bush in her “Before the Dawn” concert in 2014. Photo: Ken McKay/via katebush.com

In March 2014, Kate Bush announced plans to perform 15 shows in London in August and September of that year—her first live shows since 1979. The shows sold out so quickly that seven more were added, with all shows selling out within 15 minutes. Bush’s own website crashed from the demand. This is the three-CD set of that live show, and nothing on the recordings was re-recorded or overdubbed. A 24-page booklet is included. Concord Records (concordmusicgroup.com). —Suzie Lynde

