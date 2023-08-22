Kona Big Wave and Silver Eagle Houston Join Forces to Help Maui

To aid recovery efforts in the aftermath of the Maui wildfires, Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC has partnered with Kona Big Wave and Anheuser-Busch to support the affected communities. The campaign, initiated as a retail program in Houston, will contribute to the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund for every case of Kona Big Wave sold in August and September. Shoppers can also make direct donations to the fund via QR codes at Kona Big Wave retail displays.

Camilo Rojas III, Vice President of Marketing at Silver Eagle Houston, voiced the company’s commitment to helping Maui’s communities recover from the fires’ extensive damage. The initiative is being supported by former Houston Dynamo and U.S. National Team player Brian Ching, who, as a Native Hawaiian, feels a strong pull to support the community. Ching believes that the collaboration between Silver Eagle and the fundraising endeavors for the Maui fires reflects the resilience and unity of the Hawaiian spirit.

“The level of generosity we’ve seen in the past few days has been truly unprecedented,” says Micah Kāne, CEO and President of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation. “Donations to the Maui Strong Fund are bringing immediate relief to affected people and communities, through partners on the ground who are providing shelter, food, showers, animal care, grief support, and other services as needs arise. A heartfelt mahalo (thank you) to Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, Kona Big Wave, Anheuser-Busch, and other donors who are stepping up to support our Maui community at such a crucial time.”

The Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, with its more than 105-year history, works to create an equitable and vibrant Hawaiʻi where all island communities can thrive. The foundation addresses the root causes of the state’s most significant challenges through the CHANGE Framework, identifying six key sectors affecting the overall well-being of the islands and their inhabitants.

As one of the nation’s largest independent beverage distributors, Silver Eagle Distributors Houston, LLC employs over 1,000 team members and serves the Houston metropolitan area, including Fort Bend, Montgomery, and a large portion of Harris County. The company distributes a wide selection of domestic and import brands, microbrews, craft beers, craft spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages to around 10,000 businesses across Houston.

To learn more about the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation’s efforts, please visit hawaiicommunityfoundation.org