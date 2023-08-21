Pride Galveston Kicks Off on Sept. 1

19 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

With the added support of area businesses and church groups, Pride Galveston aims to offer attendees three days of fun-filled events during the first weekend in September.

Pride Galveston will kick off on Friday, September 1, with evening parties at Island Time Beach Bar and Robert’s Lafitte. The weekend activities will feature a variety of events around the island such as a Mister and Miss Pride Galveston Pageant, late-night drag shows, a beach bash, and a pool party.

The annual Pride event, now in its fifth year, was started by Terry Fuller-Waymire and his husband, Jamie Fuller-Waymire, in 2017. “We want everyone to feel proud of themselves,” Terry notes. “We want to set an example and try to be a light for people in the community. What I like about this event is that it’s intimate. We just want everyone to have a good time. We want everyone to walk away with great memories.”

The event is also free and open to the public, which allows more of the LGBTQ and ally community to attend. “We really work all year to make sure this is free,” he says. “That way, people do not have to pay to enjoy being who they are, or to support their friends. That’s something very important to us.”

Galveston is a special place that’s full of open and accepting people, which has allowed the event to have community support since its start, according to Terry. “I just think the Island is such a melting pot of different types of people. It has such a small-town feel. People here are a little bit more accepting. We have a tight-knit community here, so we’re always trying to get more of our community involved with Pride Galveston. That’s always been a top priority for us. It’s definitely getting better with each year.”

Rev. Heather Tolleson, pastor of First Christian Church in Katy, is excited that her affirming church will once again have a presence at the annual event. “Being part of Pride celebrations brings to the forefront that not only are you perfect, not only are we called to love, but we are asked to do it boldly and out loud. As long as there are local Pride festivals, we will be there. It’s an important representation of our faith to be present and serve as a continual reminder that God’s love is limitless and for all,” she says. “While we too often see hate thrown around, we know that showing abundant love is [our true calling].”

Island Time Beach Bar owner Michael Cassavaugh is also a strong supporter of Pride Galveston, and he encourages more local businesses to get involved. “At Island Time, we are proud to be an active part of Galveston’s LGBTQ+ community,” he says. “Any and all organizations that help to highlight this amazing Island community deserve our support and appreciation. We are all better when we come together as a community.”

Pride celebrations still matter, especially in these divisive times, and Terry Fuller-Waymire adds that it’s vital for minority groups to lift each other up and stay unified. “If you stand tall, stay firm, and just keep doing what you’re doing, nothing is going to stop you,” he concludes. “Nobody will push you down.”

For Pride Galveston event information, visit PrideGalveston.com