It’s Clear Skies Ahead

Meteorologist Pat Cavlin had just joined KHOU-TV (the local CBS affiliate) in March of this year when he was asked to be the station’s face for the 2022 Pride Month.

“I didn’t think it was a big deal, but it was very nice [that they asked me],” the 30-year-old weatherman recalls. “But then a friend pointed out that that would have been unheard of in this business 20 or 30 years ago. I guess I’m lucky—I’ve never had any issues with being gay in television.”

Working in television news was never on Cavlin’s radar growing up. The New York native was mainly a theater kid, but also an avid sky watcher.

“As a very young kid, I watched the Weather Channel in Brooklyn,” he says. “I loved snowstorms!”

With his family’s encouragement, Cavlin attended SUNY Oswego for a bachelor’s degree in meteorology. He was thinking of doing research and getting an advanced degree, but his college RA, noting his charisma and charm, thought he’d be great on camera and suggested he try out for the campus television station. Despite his theater background, he says he didn’t want to be “one of those weather guys putting smiley faces on sun cutouts.”

But he auditioned anyway, and found his true calling—one that was actually a lot more scientific than he had imagined.

Cavlin spent the next four years in college predicting the weather on the campus TV and radio stations. He also went on storm-chasing trips and saw his first tornado in Bennington, Kansas, chased the largest tornado on record in El Reno, Oklahoma, and witnessed one of the most well-photographed supercell thunderstorms in Booker, Texas. His passion for meteorology is obvious as he describes those three amazing adventures.