Lizzo Dedicates Her Emmy Win to the ‘Big Grrrls’

(CNN) — Lizzo made a childhood dream come true on Monday.

The “About Damn Time” singer won the Emmy for outstanding competition program for “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” an Amazon series that documented her search for backup dancers.

“When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media — someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me,” an emotional Lizzo said when she took the stage to accept the award. “If I could go back and tell little Lizzo something, I’d be like, ‘You’re going to see that person, but b***h, it’s going to have to be you.'”

Lizzo thanked the competitors on her series, adding, “This is for the big grrrls!”

Since she exploded in popularity in 2019 with her single “Truth Hurts,” the Grammy winner has championed Black women, the LGBTQ community and women of all sizes.

“Big Grrls” follows Lizzo as she casts plus-size dancers for her upcoming tour; several of the cast members were on hand to see Lizzo accept the award.

Lizzo’s had an eventful year: In spring, she launched the size-inclusive shapewear brand Yitty, which offers sizes XS through 6X. And in July, she released her highly anticipated fourth album, “Special,” replete with self-love anthems.

The-CNN-Wire

