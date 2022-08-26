New in LGBTQ Entertainment – August 26, 2022

Singer/songwriter Tanya Nolan has a new R&B single out, My Best from the ArtsessionZ label. An out lesbian and woman of color, Nolan is a Galveston, Texas native. My Best was written by Nolan and writing partner Keyiara Sallie, produced by Cory Mo, and currently stands at the number two spot for Most Added R&B Song for urban radio stations this week. Her previous single, Good Woman, is still in the top 30 R&B songs in the country. Listen to My Best here.

Bodies, Bodies, Bodies is a new horror/comedy flick that chases both the gruesome factor and giggles with the same enthusiasm. A group of rich 20-somethings gets together for a hurricane party and it all goes very, very wrong. Wrong as in dead bodies start falling left and right. Among the guests are Sophie (Amandla Stenberg) and her girlfriend Bee (Maria Bakalova). The two are polar opposites in terms of personalities — Sophie is assertive while Bee is quiet. The rest of the cast includes Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson.

Gordon Glamzy releases his new single, Sip Sip, on Friday, August 26. A smooth pop love song that tells the story about wanting something so bad that you can’t get enough of it, it’s the perfect way to say goodbye to a summer fling. Listen to Sip Sip here.