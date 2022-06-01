Meet the Marshals 2022

Isabel Longoria

Pride Houston 365's Female-Identifying Grand Marshal

Photo of Marene Gustin Marene GustinJune 1, 2022
82 1 minute read
Isabel Longoria (photo by Frank Hernandez)

33, She/Her

“This is a full-circle moment in my life. From being a five-year-old watching a Pride parade when it was in Montrose, to being a teenager there with my friends in front of Chances, to the years as a young professional walking in parades with the organizations I worked for, to now being recognized and leading the parade, it just shows that Houston is a place where you can be you, unapologetically.” 

Known for: Voting, and a dark sense of humor. A former City Council candidate, Longoria is completing her term as Harris County’s elections administrator. She plans to continue working as a policy and public-affairs consultant and speaker.
Favorite cause: The Moody Park Halloween Festival
Dream to change the world: A free and fair country for all
Ultimate life mission: To be happy
Favorite hashtag: #HarrisVotes

For more information on Pride Houston 365’s June celebration, go here.

This article appears in the June 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.

Comments

Photo of Marene Gustin Marene GustinJune 1, 2022
82 1 minute read
Photo of Marene Gustin

Marene Gustin

Marene Gustin has written about Texas culture, food, fashion, the arts, and Lone Star politics and crime for television, magazines, the web and newspapers nationwide, and worked in Houston politics for six years. Her freelance work has appeared in the Austin Chronicle, Austin-American Statesman, Houston Chronicle, Houston Press, Texas Monthly, Dance International, Dance Magazine, the Advocate, Prime Living, InTown magazine, OutSmart magazine and web sites CultureMap Houston and Austin, Eater Houston and Gayot.com, among others.
Back to top button