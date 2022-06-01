Isabel Longoria

33, She/Her

“This is a full-circle moment in my life. From being a five-year-old watching a Pride parade when it was in Montrose, to being a teenager there with my friends in front of Chances, to the years as a young professional walking in parades with the organizations I worked for, to now being recognized and leading the parade, it just shows that Houston is a place where you can be you, unapologetically.”

Known for: Voting, and a dark sense of humor. A former City Council candidate, Longoria is completing her term as Harris County’s elections administrator. She plans to continue working as a policy and public-affairs consultant and speaker.

Favorite cause: The Moody Park Halloween Festival

Dream to change the world: A free and fair country for all

Ultimate life mission: To be happy

Favorite hashtag: #HarrisVotes

For more information on Pride Houston 365’s June celebration, go here.

This article appears in the June 2022 edition of OutSmart magazine.