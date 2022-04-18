OutSmart Ticket Giveaways: Higdon World Premiere + Copland 3 at Jones Hall on May 6

The Houston Symphony is kicking off the final month of its 2021–2022 season with Copeland’s joyous Third Symphony and the world premiere of Jennifer Higdon’s Duo Duel for Two Percussionists and Orchestra at Jones Hall on May 6. OutSmart has several pairs of tickets to giveaway, so enter for your chance to win below! Winners will be announced a week and a half before the concert, and tickets will be transferred via email.

