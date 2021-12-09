Gay Houston Author Makes the Forbes ‘30 Under 30’ List

A gay author from Space City has joined Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Class of 2022.

Bryan Washington, a local queer writer, was honored by Forbes alongside 29 other leaders on December 1. The publication launched its first 30 Under 30 ten years ago to “identify the new guard, the young innovators, trailblazers, and disruptors making our world.”

At the age of 28, Washington has an impressive list of accomplishments. His best-selling short-story collection Lot, which focuses on Space City’s underrepresented queer communities, was named one of President Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2019. It also appeared on best-of-the-year lists from Time magazine, NPR, Vanity Fair, and more.

The bar was set high with his 2020 debut novel Memorial, a story about a gay couple living in Houston. The book was instantly met with tons of praise—and a TV deal with A24, which won the right to adapt Memorial with Scott Rudin and Eli Bush as producers.

“It’s certainly not anything I ever expected to happen, but I’m excited to work with A24 and the producers because their primary concern is to create something that’s just great to watch,” Washington told OutSmart last year.

