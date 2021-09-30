A Queer Fashion Show for National Coming Out Day









October 11 is National Coming Out Day, which has been celebrated in the LGBTQ community since 1988. But this year, it’s also a great day to come out to The Ballroom at Bayou Place and see some amazing fashions at the 2021 Queer Kouture Fashion Show.

“This event is important to me because it provides a platform for LGBTQ artists to display the full spectrum of their work in a show that celebrates all parts of them,” says organizer Hunny Phillips. “Fashion has been rooted in the queer community for many years, which is evident in the ballroom and vogue scene. The Queer Kouture Fashion Show highlights the evolution of the two.”

Phillips was the co-chair of Pride Houston’s Rock the Runway, last held before the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019. Amid continuing COVID cases and some internal strife, Pride Houston had to cancel this year’s Rock the Runway show as well as several other in-person events.

“I felt bad for the designers when the Pride show had to be cancelled,” Phillips says. “They work so hard on these designs all year, and I wanted to give them a chance to show off their amazing creations. So, I just decided to do this show by myself.”

Six local queer designers will participate in the Queer Kouture Fashion Show: Zamundio & Lombana, Ebed by Design, Blanca Vergas, Teri’s Passion, Milanblocks, and Rico Couture.

Gillette Oricci will host the downtown event. Oricci was featured on the second season of HBO Max’s reality voguing competition Legendary, and was the “founding mother” of the House of Oricci on the show. “One of my friends went to school with her,” says Phillips. “And she’s very excited to come to Houston for this.”

DJ Matthew Dunn will be spinning for the crowd, while DJ GENDRBNDR takes over for the 11:00 p.m. after-party that will also be held at Bayou Place.

Tickets range from $15 for single general admission to $400 for the lounge section with bottle service. Tickets must be purchased by this Friday, October 1, at QueerKouture.com.

Phillips is expecting a crowd of 500 to 800 people at the event. Because the second-floor event space at downtown’s Ballroom at Bayou Place is 15,000 square feet, seating can be socially distanced. Masks and temperature checks will also be required of guests.

Proceeds will benefit three local nonprofit organizations—Organización Latina Trans en Texas, which promotes equality for transgender Latinas in Texas; Toiletries for Families, which provides basic hygiene products for those in need; and The LGBT Marriage Club, which promotes positive, healthy marriages no matter which gender.

What: Queer Kouture Fashion Show 2021

When: October 11 at 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Ballroom at Bayou Place

Tickets: On sale through October 1 at QueerKouture.com