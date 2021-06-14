Curtis Braly’s New Music Video Arrives Just in Time for Pride









Just in time for Pride Month, gay country singer Curtis Braly has released a music video for his latest single “That Should Be Me,” with a message he hopes can resonate with a wide array of people.

“I want to bring out an emotion in people that either makes them happy or heals them from a negative place they are at in their life.”

For his new song, Braly decided to end the music video with a twist—one that he hopes will start a dialogue that continues long after the video ends.

“What my reality is may not be what someone else’s reality is, and that is perfectly OK,” he explains. “We can all live in this world together. The flirtiness and attractions you experience as a straight person when you are out at the bar isn’t much different from the experience a gay person may be having out at the bar. We all desire to go out and have a good time. In that regard, we aren’t that different. That’s the motive behind having this video unfold the way it does. I wanted to stir up the conversations, because that’s how we continue to progress.”

Braly, who is from the Houston area, is particularly happy that the song and its music video dropped during Pride Month—a time of great reflection for the LGBTQ community. “For me, Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate how far we have come,” he says. “While we have come a long way, every year around this time we see a lot of things that remind us of how far we still need to go.”

The singer has shared the stage with a multitude of artists, including country icon Dolly Parton, Tanya Tucker, and Daryl Singletary, and he’s witnessed more country-music fans wrapping their arms around LGBTQ artists lately.

“Country music’s demographic is much wider and much broader than people thought,” he notes. “There is a place for a diverse recording artist in the genre. Country music fans are kind, loving, compassionate, and at the end of the day, they just want to hear good music.”

With a quarter of a million Spotify streams alone, Curtis hopes his music can continue to be a breath of fresh air for the country-music scene.

“From a young age, the reason I loved country music is because it told real-life stories,” he says. “People joke that country music is all about losing your wife, your car, your dog. That is reality, though. People go through these things every day in this world. That is why people who like country music are so drawn to it. Country music is full of experiences that people have been through in their own lives.”

Going forward, Braly has some surprises planned for the remainder of the year, including his annual “Cruise with Curtis” Carnival cruise that sails from Galveston in October.

“It is a way for me to get to know my fans on a more intimate level,” he says. “We do a show on the ship, and we do shore excursions together. It is a great time, and it was sadly postponed twice because of COVID. I am really eager to get out and socialize with the fans again and perform for them.”

For more on Braly’s music and tour dates, visit curtisbraly.com.