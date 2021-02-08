‘Safer Is Sexy’ Event Celebrates International Condom Day









Want to see a burlesque show full of colorful feathers, sparkling crystals, and a never-ending supply of condoms? Then this show is for you.

The Los Angeles-based AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is taking their annual International Condom Day event virtual this year, with the theme Safer Is Sexy. You can get a free ticket through their Facebook page, and then watch the livestreamed party February 13 at 7 p.m. Central Time on either Facebook or YouTube.

“We started International Condom Day on the day before Valentine’s Day to educate and inform people about safe sex,” says AHF’s Regional Director Anthony Snipes. “This is a unique way to get the word out about safer sex.”

The on-screen celebration will feature RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 7 winner Violet Chachki and Netflix Is a Joke star Flame Monroe. These powerhouse performers will wow you with their wit and their dance numbers, all while promoting a good cause.

“I’m so excited to be working with AHF on this project,” says Chachki. “The message is clear, simple, and important: Safe sex is always sexy and glamorous. The video is so over-the-top glamour, and I’m wearing one of my most favorite Erté-inspired looks.” Her performance art blends striptease, aerial acrobatics, and fetish aesthetics.

“For international condom day, we are looking to create a memorable experience as we engage and educate the community about the benefits of condom use,” says Phillip Turner, AFH’s testing program manager. “We aim to reduce the stigma that condom use is ‘not sexy’ or [that it means] boring sex.

“We understand that condom sex may not be for everyone, but we would be doing a disservice to our community if we didn’t celebrate one of the most effective tools of prevention. We will do this through our marketing and the games that we will be providing throughout our events.

“Lastly, we have a goal of testing as many individuals as possible, helping to update HIV statuses, and link those who need it to immediate care.”

AFH began in 1987, and now provides state-of-the-art medical care and advocacy for more than 1.5 million HIV/AIDS patients in 45 countries, making it the largest such provider in the world.

Last year, the organization gave out 120 grants worth $3 million to nonprofits to promote HIV testing, prevention, treatment, and awareness. AHF also provided an additional 215 emergency COVID grants in 2020.

AHF-Houston is a local branch of the global nonprofit, and provides a clinic, wellness center, and mobile testing to the local LGBTQ community. STD testing is free on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 2 and 6 p.m. You can reach the local organization at 713-520-2320.

“AHF has always been about bringing awareness to the issue of HIV/AIDS, and being a force for those without a voice,” says Snipes. “We do a lot of events around the world, and almost all of them are virtual now. It’s important that we not let the pandemic stop us from our goal of educating and aiding the community. Safer Is Sexy will be a very entertaining event.”

What: Safer Is Sexy livestream on Facebook or YouTube

When: February 13, 7:00 p.m. Central Time

Free tickets: tinyurl.com/y32v4ejy

More info: 713-520-2320 (AHF office)