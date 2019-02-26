Kacey Musgraves’ Rodeo Houston Performance Was ‘For the Gays’

Share with your friends Submit

Queer fan-favorite Kacey Musgraves kicked off the 2019 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo with a rainbow-colored bang.

The Grammy Award-winning country star’s performance at NRG Stadium on Monday, Feb. 25, garnered much media attention when she honored the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla with a cover of “Como la Flor.” And it should be noted that Musgraves’ concert also included a tribute to the LGBTQ community, as her three of her numbers were queer-themed.

“Make lots of noise, kiss lots of boys, or kiss lots of girls if that’s what you’re into,” Musgraves sang. The song, “Follow Your Arrow,” was controversial in 2013 because of a queer reference, but that didn’t stop Musgraves from performing it last night in front of 53,000 rodeo attendees.

It is no doubt that Musgraves is a strong LGBTQ ally. She recently dedicated her song “Rainbow” to the queer folks, and at a Los Angeles concert in February, the singer invited RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Monet X Change and Trinity the Tuck on stage. Still, it was heartening to learn that Musgraves isn’t shy about showing her support for LGBTQ folks, especially in a conservative state like Texas.

While performing the LGBTQ anthem “Rainbow,” NRG Stadium glowed in multi-colored lights, and they stayed on for Musgraves’ final song and number-one single, “High Horse.” Musgraves even gave her guitarist a Pride flag, which he wore as a cape to close the show.

Musgraves’ concert opened the 2019 Houston Rodeo spectacularly, but it isn’t expected to be the last queer-friendly event this season. Read OutSmart’s LGBTQ Guide to This Year’s Rodeo here.

Watch Hugeaux85’s video of Musgraves performing “Rainbow” at the rodeo below.

