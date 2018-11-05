Space Kiddettes to Celebrate EP Release with Election Night Extravaganza

Share with your friends Submit

The Space Kiddettes say that regardless of the outcome of Tuesday’s midterm elections, the LGBTQ community will not be silenced.

“Certain groups are attacking us,” says Trent Lira, an openly gay man and one-half of the Space Kiddettes. “That may sound scary, but we won’t let it stop us. We are voting to make a difference, and despite what happens, will continue to use our voices to do so.”

The Space Kiddettes, who are also the founders of the Houston Public Library’s Drag Queen Storytime, will celebrate the release of their new EP, Domestic Adventures, with a concert at White Oak Music Hall on November 6. The release show, which begins at 7 p.m., will feature performances by Houston artists, DJ Kirrrby, Pearl Crush, Lyta, Stoo, and Wade in the Sonic Joy.

Domestic Adventures hit streaming services on November 2. Lira and his counterpart, Devin Will, a bisexual woman, spent the better part of 2018 writing, recording, and finalizing the tracks on the New Wave record. The six-song EP follows the release of their 2017 freshman EP, Livingspace // Headspace, and features the band’s latest singles Process Ü and Low Impact Aerobics.

Because a majority of the Space Kiddettes’ time has been spent completing the audio for Domestic Adventures, the band says their new songs are in need of corresponding visuals. Tuesday’s concert will be the first time fans witness the EP come to life.

“People have heard the EP, but we’re excited for them to finally see it,” Will says. “The songs have been so much fun to sing, but now we get to perform them live. We have so many surprises planned for the show.”

The Space Kiddettes say that attendees of their EP release show should expect theatrics, stunts, and variety.

“The lineup is amazing,” Lira says. “Houston’s music scene is so diverse, and you can see that through the show’s performers, who are all queer people and women of color.”

Lyta, also known as Alice Yet, an Asian-American electro-pop songstress who performed at the Houston Super Bowl Live Shows, began working in music professionally in the summer of 2017.

“The Space Kiddettes are a strong representation of Houston’s LGBTQ community,” Yet says. “Their shows bring everyone together, even people who typically wouldn’t be. It’s very unifying, so you won’t want to miss this. It won’t be like anything you’ve ever seen before.”

Tickets to the Space Kiddettes’ Domestic Adventures release concert are $10.

Representatives from the Human Rights Campaign and volunteers from Beto O’Rourke’s Senate campaign will be at the concert to answer questions about their missions. Houston drag queens Blackberri and Beck will also make appearances and staff the Space Kiddettes’ merchandise booth.

“We hope to see as many people as we can at the show,” Lira says. “But more importantly, if you haven’t already, go vote.”

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. To find your polling place in Harris County, go here. For a list of pro-equality candidates endorsed by the Houston GLBT Political Caucus, go here.

What: Domestic Adventures EP Release Show

When: 7 p.m., November 6

Where: White Oak Music Hall, 2915 N Main St.

Tickets: tinyurl.com/y9gg56cr

