Gayest and Greatest 2018: Entertainment and Nightlife
Alexye’us Paris pays homage to the likes of Aretha Franklin, Gladys Knight, and Patti LaBelle.
Most Divine Drag Queen: Alexye’us Paris
Houston’s Most Divine Drag Queen, Alexye’us Paris, made her first appearance on Halloween 1997 when friends coaxed Demarcus Hardin to enter a costume contest at a gay bar in his hometown of San Angelo.
“I looked like a boy in a wig, but I was good enough to win $400. I was so good that the bar owner asked me to come back and perform once a week. I was a preacher’s kid and didn’t know anything about making my hair or doing my makeup, so I had to pay somebody. For six months, I paid attention to every detail, and I learned how to do them myself.”
In San Angelo, Hardin says, he learned at the sparkling stiletto-clad feet of veteran female impersonators Teairra Mykelz and Chyna Blue, both of whom began their careers in San Angelo. Mykelz and Blue followed their stars to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, enjoying fame in dragdom before returning to their fans at home.
Sixteen years ago, when Paris decided to “make a change and move to a bigger city,” she picked Houston for her home base as a full-time professional female impersonator. “I do a lot of ‘old school’ drag: Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin. I leave Beyoncé and what we call ‘radio music’—younger artists who are on the radio—to other girls. My favorite number is Gladys Knight’s ‘End of the Road.’ My most requested is ‘I Will Survive’ by Gladys Knight.”
Paris performed at various Montrose clubs that have since closed before landing the prestigious post as director of entertainment at Hamburger Mary’s, where she’s able to book top talents by employing the digits she gathered while traveling across Texas and the rest of the country as Miss Gay Texas USofA at Large 2013 and Miss Gay Houston USofA 2015. “She was a great titleholder for both of those titles,” says Houston drag guru Craig Henderson.
Most recently, Paris won the title of Miss Gay Barbie USofA and placed as third runner-up at Miss Gay Texas USofA in August, when she surprised audiences with a hip-hop dance to a Paula Abdul medley.
“I am half black and half Hispanic,” says Paris, whose status as a pageant queen doesn’t come with a platform or agenda. “I am a quiet person and usually do not have much to say, unless I am asked something specifically.”
—Don Maines
Best Drag Show Bar
Hamburger Mary’s
Finalists: BARCODE Houston, Guava Lamp, JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost
Favorite Bar to Shoot Pool
George Country Sports Bar
Finalists: Houston Eagle, JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost, Tony’s Corner Pocket
Favorite Bar to Two-Step
Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon
Finalist: Ranch Hill Saloon
Favorite Club after 2 AM
Alibi
Finalists: Neon Boots, Rich’s
Favorite Club for Dancing
Alibi
Finalists: Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, Numbers Night Club, Rich’s Houston
Favorite Club if You’re Under 21
Blur Bar
Finalists: Numbers, Rich’s
Favorite Community Bar
Houston Eagle
Finalists: George Country Sports Bar, JR’s Bar & Grill, Michael’s Outpost, Tony’s Corner Pocket
Favorite Women’s Bar
Pearl Bar Houston
Finalist: Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon
Favorite Men’s Bar
Houston Eagle
Finalists: Michael’s Outpost, Neon Boots Dancehall & Saloon, RIPCORD
Favorite Drag King
Richard Long
Finalists: Braxton Phresh, Ian Syder-Blake
Most Divine Drag Queen
Alexyeus Paris
Finalists: Blackberri, Martinique Bouvier, Kara Dion, Dessie Love-Blake
Favorite Drag Show Host/Emcee
Blackberri
Finalists: Kara Dion, Kofi, Alexyeus Paris, Angelina DM Trailz
Favorite Female DJ
DJ Melle Mel
Finalist: DJ Athenz
Favorite Male DJ
JD Arnold
Finalists: DJ Eddie E, Joe Ross
Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Female Entertainer
Wendy Taylor
Finalists: Nina Lombardo, Kayla Nicole Martinez, Morena Roas
Favorite Local (Non-Drag) Male Entertainer
Mykey Whitney
Finalists: Marty Adamson, Ty Frazier
Favorite Local Band
Dirty Disco
Finalists: Doomstress, Houston Pride Band, Space Kiddettes
Favorite Place to Show Off Your Leather
Houston Eagle
Finalists: Numbers Nightclub, RIPCORD
Favorite Place to Watch Male Dancers
Tony’s Corner Pocket
Finalists: Houston Eagle, JR’s Bar & Grill
Favorite Straight Bar
Barbarella
Finalists: Darwin’s Pub, Glitter Karaoke