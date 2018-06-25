Members of the New York City Fire Department cheer as EMT Trudy Bermudez and paramedic Tayreen Bonilla get engaged at the annual Pride Parade (Getty Images).

FDNY employees Trudy Bermudez, Tayreen Bonilla got engaged on parade route.

By Ursula Perano and Saeed Ahmed

CNN

NEW YORK —There were more than 48,000 marchers and 100 floats. But amid the sea of flags and festivities, one moment stood out Sunday at the New York City Pride parade this year:

In the middle of the parade route, EMT Trudy Bermudez proposed to her girlfriend. Paramedic Tayreen Bonilla accepted with a resounding “yes.”

“I had absolutely no idea, and apparently everybody else knew. I was completely oblivious to the whole thing,” Bonilla told CNN.

The two met through their jobs with the New York Fire Department four-and-a-half years ago. They’ve been together for a year-and-a-half.

Bermudez says she began planning the proposal around six months ago. At first, she was concerned that doing it at Pride would be too cliché, but eventually decided that it was the right fit.

“I felt like there was no better day,” she said.

The NYC Pride Parade is one of hundreds of events that happens annually across the country to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Most occur around June, often to commemorate the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York City, which was a groundbreaking moment for the gay rights movement.

When the engagement was made, the two were met with waves of love from parade-goers.

“We’re proud of who we are, and we’re very happy, and I wanted to share that with whoever enjoys happiness,” Bermudez said.

