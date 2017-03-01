0 Share with your friends Submit

In her debut book, the author provides a voice to a grossly misrepresented community looking to move beyond the typical and trite stereotypes of LGBT+ people portrayed in the media. The book details the nuances regarding gender and sexual identities and provides details regarding the full array of diversity within the community using anecdotes, infographics, photos, and more. Mango Media (mango.bz). —Troy Carrington

Comments