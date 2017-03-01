‘The ABC’s of LGBT+’ By Ashley Mardell

abcsoflgbtIn her debut book, the author provides a voice to a grossly misrepresented community looking to move beyond the typical and trite stereotypes of LGBT+ people portrayed in the media. The book details the nuances regarding gender and sexual identities and provides details regarding the full array of diversity within the community using anecdotes, infographics, photos, and more. Mango Media (mango.bz). Troy Carrington

Troy Carrington is a regular contributor to OutSmart Magazine.





