Share with your friends Submit

When we last saw Oryon Small, he was kidnapped and locked in a basement with his best friend, Chase, dying in his arms. In Book Three of the Changers series, Oryon awakens in the body of Kim Cruz, an Asian-American girl whose body looks nothing like she expected or desired. Kim—smart, funny, and finally fed up with the cards she’s been dealt—is finding out that friends change, love doesn’t always mean forever, and growing up means living your truth, even if it isn’t pretty. Akashic Books (akashicbooks.com). —Suzie Lynde

Comments