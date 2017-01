Ken James Stewart (r) and the ensemble cast of The Apprentice of Duddy Kravitz. Photo: Maxime Côté

Featuring music by Alan Menken (Oscar and Tony Award-winning composer of Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, and many more), this musical adaptation of Mordecai Richler’s beloved tale is both uproarious and moving. The 36-page full-color booklet includes complete lyrics, production photography, notes about the production and its history, and a full synopsis by the show’s narrator and co-star character, Max Kravitz. Ghostlight Records (sh-k-boom.comduddykravitz). —Troy Carrington

Comments