Service at Washington National Cathedral Calls for Mercy for Marginalized Groups

On Tuesday, President Trump attended a prayer service at the Washington National Cathedral, where Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde delivered a sermon that called for justice and inclusion, particularly for marginalized communities.

The service came in the wake of executive orders signed by the president, including a controversial policy restricting federal recognition of gender to only male and female.

The executive order, widely condemned by LGBTQ advocates, reverses previous policies that allowed nonbinary individuals to select an “X” gender marker on documents such as passports and Social Security records. The move has been called a direct attack on the rights of transgender and nonbinary people, erasing their identities from official recognition and further perpetuating a climate of discrimination.

In her sermon, Bishop Budde emphasized the moral responsibility to protect marginalized communities, including the LGBTQ community. She specifically highlighted the struggles of transgender children and their families, who face significant challenges in an environment that is increasingly hostile to their very existence. “These children and families live in fear, and they deserve our love and respect as fellow human beings,” she said. Her words were particularly poignant in the context of the administration’s recent policy changes, which LGBTQ advocates argue have created a climate of fear and uncertainty for transgender and nonbinary individuals.

The order on gender recognition is not the only policy change that has drawn the ire of civil rights groups. The Trump administration has also moved to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives in federal agencies, which many argue are essential to ensuring fair treatment of LGBTQ individuals, particularly in healthcare, employment, and education. Additionally, there are ongoing discussions about reinstating the ban on transgender individuals serving in the military, a policy that was initially reversed by the Obama administration but reinstated by Trump during his first term.



(Video courtesy CNN)

Bishop Budde’s sermon also touched on broader issues of inclusion, including the treatment of immigrants and refugees. She urged the congregation to view these groups not as threats, but as fellow human beings deserving of dignity and compassion. “Many of these individuals pay taxes, worship in our churches, and enrich the fabric of our communities,” she said. “I ask that we see them not as threats, but as fellow human beings deserving of dignity and compassion.” Her message of empathy and acceptance stood in stark contrast to the president’s policies, which many see as divisive and exclusionary.

While the service was intended to promote unity, President Trump’s response to the event was less than enthusiastic. According to The Hill, when asked about the service, he dismissed it as “not too exciting,” adding, “They could do much better.” His comments were seen by many as a reflection of the growing divide between the administration’s rhetoric and the calls for justice and compassion from faith leaders like Bishop Budde.

For LGBTQ individuals, particularly those who are transgender or nonbinary, the recent executive orders represent a significant setback in the fight for equality. Advocacy organizations have decried the policies as harmful and discriminatory, emphasizing that they will only contribute to further marginalization. These actions are seen as part of a broader pattern of policies from the Trump administration that target vulnerable groups, including immigrants, people of color, and those with disabilities.

Despite the challenges, LGBTQ advocates are determined to continue fighting for the rights of marginalized communities. Many organizations have vowed to challenge the executive orders in court, and there are calls for increased public awareness and support for those most affected by the policies. The battle, they say, is far from over, and the message from faith leaders like Bishop Budde serves as a reminder of the moral imperative to protect the dignity and rights of all individuals.

The administration’s actions have sparked widespread criticism from civil rights organizations, who argue that these policies are not only harmful to LGBTQ individuals but also to the nation’s moral fabric as a whole. In the coming months, these issues are expected to be a major focal point in the ongoing struggle for LGBTQ rights and equality.