Obituary: John Allan (JP) Pace

John Allan Pace, known in our community and across the nation as JP Gill, passed away peacefully , 2023, from complications due to an infection.

JP was a larger-than-life community figure who lit up a room wherever he went. He loved to be the life of the party and everyone’s best friend. His heart wasn’t large enough to spread the amount of love he felt. JP Gill was his chosen stage name when he performed at fundraisers. He was often seen at fundraising events, donating his time, money, and efforts to raise a dollar at a time to help anyone who was less fortunate and needed help, especially with anyone with HIV. This was a cause that was dear to him.

JP was a member of many 501(c)(3) organizations in Houston. He was Emperor XXV of ERSICSS, Vice President of TGRA-Houston for 10 years, a member of PWA Holiday Charities, one of the founders of Texas United Charities, a contributor to the Krewe of Olympus, and a supporter of countless others. JP wore many sashes around town when he reigned as a title-holder for multiple different organizations. Not only was he Emperor XXV, but he was also the first Mr. Mint Julep, Mr. Lone Star, Mr. Gay Pride, and Mr. Charlie’s of Chicago. JP loved to entertain his audiences with original performances that had everyone laughing and throwing money at the stage. He would do just about anything for a dollar, just to help others.

JP is survived by his husband, Tony McClelland Pace; his father Ed Pace; his mother Wanda Pace; his brother Jeff Pace; sister-in-law Alicia Pace; son Hunter Pace; daughter Baylee Wiggins; grandson Reese Wiggins; nephew Wyatt Pace, and many, many chosen family and friends.