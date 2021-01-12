LGBTQ Advocacy Organizations Call for Impeachment









GLAAD, PFLAG National, and the Transgender Law Center are among 41 LGBTQ advocacy organizations that have signed an open letter calling for the “immediate removal” of Donald Trump for his role in last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by his supporters.

“As LGBTQ organizations and movement leaders, we call for the immediate and unequivocal removal of Donald Trump as President of the United States via invoking the 25th Amendment or by impeachment, if necessary,” the letter reads.

The letter, which is posted on GLAAD’s website, has also been signed by the Equality Federation, GLSEN, and the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund.

On January 6, the U.S. Capitol was breached by a pro-Trump mob hoping to stop the final certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s Electoral College win. Hours of chaos ensued. By the end of the day, five people were dead, including a Capitol Police officer.

“Our nation’s security and the personal security of every American is in grave danger, and we cannot afford to sustain even another day with this destructive and seditious man in the White House,” the letter concludes.

With just a few days left in Trump’s presidency, the Democratic-led House of Representatives is preparing to impeach him this week. Trump would face a single charge—incitement of insurrection—over the riot at the Capitol, according to a draft of the articles obtained by the Associated Press.

Marginalized communities have borne the brunt of Trump’s attacks on human rights since he was elected in 2016. GLAAD’s Trump Accountability Project documents over 180 anti-LGBTQ attacks from the Trump administration’s policy and rhetoric.

Organizations can request to sign GLAAD’s open letter calling for Trump’s impeachment by emailing [email protected]. For more information, visit glaad.org.