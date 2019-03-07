Diana 66: The Route to Fun and Antics on March 23

Share with your friends Submit

Tickets are on sale now for one of Houston’s most comedic black-tie events.

The 66th Diana Awards show will take place on Saturday, March 23. The Diana Foundation hosts its annual comedic roast of Houston’s finest, and features live entertainment, dinner, an open bar, and many special surprises, at The Rice’s Crystal Ballroom downtown.

Diana 66 presents several performers including the dynamic boy-band PDA from Austin. PDA has been praised not only for their talent and incredibly extensive songbook, but also for their advanced choreography and showmanship. The group covers everything from the classic boy-band era all the way to the essentials of today.

“Guests will want to get out of their seats and dance, and they should,” said Tanner Williams, Diana 66 co-chair. “PDA is young and talented—but who cares? They are just incredibly fun!”

Ronnie Hall, a singer and songwriter from Austin, will be the featured entertainer during the evening’s cocktail reception. Hall has traveled extensively throughout the country performing for large audiences. He currently performs with two bands in Austin—Thomas & Hall, and More Cowbell.

Sister Helen Holy from Dallas, and Houston’s very own Blackberri, will co-host the big show. Sister Holy also hosted the 64th annual Diana Awards, while this year will mark Blackberri’s first appearance. They will add their sassy and comedic chops to a full lineup of fun and antics that make this black-tie gala event one of Houston’s best.

“Each year, the Diana Awards gives Houston something unique and fresh,” said Mark Wade Brown, Diana 66 co-chair. “From the moment guests arrive, the evening will provide glamour, laughter, and remarkable memories with great friends.”

The Diana Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit recognized as America’s oldest continuously active gay organization. Proceeds from this year’s gala will help support Out for Education, Pet Patrol, the University of Houston Library’s LGBT Collection, and The Botts Collection. The Dianas have helped provide seed money to some of Houston’s biggest nonprofit organizations, and their continued financial support will continue to help thousands in the local community.

“For 66 years, The Diana Foundation has given Houston a place to be open, gay, and to be giving. The Diana Awards has helped change hearts and minds, and our tradition of giving back continues,” said Williams. “The 66th Diana Awards is yet another opportunity to make history and be part of something much bigger than ourselves.”

This year’s awards show will feature six humorous award categories and two formal awards. The Charles Hebert Lifetime Achievement Award will be awarded to a longtime Diana member who has served the greater Houston community. This is the first year that this award will be presented. Charles Hebert served as the first president of The Diana Foundation for nearly 30 years, and he was an important figure who helped organize Houston’s gay community.

Tickets for the 66th Diana Awards, which include a cocktail reception, dinner, open bar, silent auction, and live entertainment, are on sale now. Full tables for eight may be purchased by ordering eight tickets. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and silent-auction items may be donated by contacting [email protected].

What: The 66th Diana Awards

When: Saturday, March 23, 6:30–11:30 p.m.

Where: Crystal Ballroom at The Rice, 909 Texas Ave.

Tickets: eventbrite.com/e/66th-diana-awards-tickets-52180224456

