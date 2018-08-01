Dispatches from Netroots Nations 2018, by Monica Roberts

Share with your friends Submit

Wednesday, August 1

One of the things I get to do is travel to different parts of the country to attend conventions that hone my skills as an advocate for all the communities I intersect and interact with.



That’s why I’m here in New Orleans for this year’s edition of the Netroots Nation conference that will run from August 2-4. As a new OutSmart columnist, I’ll be reporting on this year’s event from my perspective.



So what is Netroots Nation? It is one of the major progressive political conferences that evolved from the YearlyKos event organized by the readers and writers of the DailyKos political blog.



The first Netroots Nation took place in Las Vegas in 2006, and Austin hosted the event in 2008. The inaugural event garnered major press coverage, and it has continued to grow in stature as a must-attend event.



While it’s not a LGBTQ conference, we do have a strong presence here, and our issues will be amplified among the nearly 3,500 people expected to attend #NN18.



My first Netroots Nation was in 2012 in Providence, Rhode Island, when I took part in a historic panel for transgender bloggers. It became by default my coming-out party to the progressive world. I ended up speaking my mind during a black caucus session and doing two radio interviews. One was with Elon James White of the This Week In Blackness show ,who along with his co-host L. Joy Williams, was the moderator of the black caucus session.



Michaelangelo Signorile heard my interview on TWIB from his spot on the Netroots Nation Radio Row, and invited me to appear on his Sirius XM show.

But it would be four years before I attended another Netroots Nation, in St Louis in 2016. Tensions were high because Bernie Sanders supporters were still pissed that he lost to Hillary Clinton. I was there to do two panels, and while wandering around the vendors area, I got talked into competing in that year’s edition of the Netroots Nation Pundit Cup, by John Gorczynski.



I won the Pundit Cup title and the $500 prize, which I happily put in my purse.



Last year’s event was in Atlanta, and once again I was on two panels in addition to serving as a judge for the semifinals and finals of the Pundit Cup competition I did a radio interview with Egberto Willies for his KPFT-FM show, and got an opportunity to meet Stacey Abrams, now the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, and talk to her and her campaign staff about some of the issues affecting the trans community.



Sadly, one of the things I also did while I was in the Atlanta was represent the national trans community at a memorial service for Tee Tee Daingerfield, jointly hosted by the local trans community and Tee Tee’s union siblings.



So what’s going to happen while I’m here for #NN18? I’m scheduled to be on panel Thursday morning, and after that we’ll see. Scheduled speakers this year include Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



I also want to check out this year’s Pundit Cup competition to see if the streak of female winners continues.



And yeah, I’m going to destroy some beignets before I hop that flight back to Houston.

