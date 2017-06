Rainbow-colored structures to be installed this weekend at Westheimer and Taft in Montrose. By John Wright Houston will be the site of the state’s first rainbow-colored LGBTQ Pride crosswalks—at Westheimer Road and Taft Street in Montrose—which are set to be installed this weekend in advance of the city’s LGBT Pride festival and parade on June 24.

The four crosswalks are expected remain for at least two-and-a-half years, at which point they’ll be replaced with a permanent installation when the city completes its Lower Westheimer project.

The design and construction of the crosswalks is being paid for by Pride Houston, at a cost of $15,000, and has received approval from both the city and the Montrose Management District.

“As the mayor pro tem for the city of Houston and the council member representing District C, which includes Montrose, I am thrilled that the first Pride crosswalk in Texas will be located in my district,” Mayor Pro Tem Ellen Cohen said in a news release. “Installed just in time for Pride 2017 and located along the historical former route of Houston’s Pride Parade, the new crosswalk will bring visibility to pedestrian safety and stands as a colorful symbol of Houston’s strong support for our LGBTQ community.”

The site of the crosswalks was chosen in memory of Alex Hill, a 21-year-old killed in the same intersection by a hit-and-run driver in January 2016. A traffic box mural nearby also honors Hill, showing him surrounded by friends with a rainbow sunburst in the background.