Lululemon’s “The Immersion” Event Empowers LGBTQ Community in Houston

Lululemon, the performance apparel retailer, continues its support for the LGBTQ community in Houston beyond Pride Month. As part of their Proud, Present + Future Initiative, which aims to acknowledge progress and drive action for LGBTQ causes, lululemon is organizing “The Immersion” event on Saturday, July 15th. Collaborating with local non-profits Save Our Sisters United and Transgender Education Network of Texas, the initiative seeks to raise awareness and support for the LGBTQ community.

The event kicks off with an immersive art installation highlighting key points in the LGBTQ experience and history created by Houston-based visual artist Hugo Pérez, who has been a longstanding collaborator with lululemon. The exhibit will be followed by a period of rest and wellness education led by a line-up of local rest experts including Khaliah O. Guillory, Nap Bar HOU; Dr. Kathleen Funk, Acufunkture Integrative Medicine; and Dr. Shaquita Richardson of Beyond Achieving. The educational programming aims to provide tools that aid in the balance of rest and frontline advocacy work like that of key partners Save Our Sisters United and Transgender Education Network of Texas. In support of the aforementioned advocacy work, a $10,000 donation was given on behalf of lululemon and its Houston team.

The event wraps up with a community celebration featuring light bites and and non-alcoholic mixology. “The Immersion” is a free event open to the public, but an RSVP is required.

Date: Saturday, July 15th

Time: 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Location: Garage HTX, 1201 Oliver Street #106, Houston, TX, 77007

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/proud-present-future-hou-2279629