Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, July 6 – 9, 2023

Thursday, July 6

Houston Tenants Union General Assembly

Visit the Montrose Center to join Houston Tenants Union at their monthly city-wide general assembly. Learn about how to become more involved in your community in protecting tenant rights. 7 p.m.

Pearl Bar Thursdays

With drag bingo at 9 p.m., dildo races at 10:30 p.m., and DJ Raqqcity starting at 11 p.m., there’s plenty to liven up your Thursday nights, including steak night to start the evening off and fuel the rest of the night.

The Gay Agenda

The Riot presents “The Gay Agenda” at Rudyard’s, presenting a queer variety show that is sure to get the audience involved. Tickets are available to purchase online to watch some of the funniest comedians in the LGBTQIA+ community. 11 p.m.

Friday, July 7

Secret In The Wings

Mary Zimmerman’s The Secret in the Wings follows a young girl whose parents leave her to be watched by “an amorous ogre” who offers her six increasingly deadly fairy tales. Through July 22, with a pay what you can performance July 10. 8 p.m.

When Boys Exhale

Enjoy this staged tribute to Waiting to Exhale with an LGBTQ twist—a hilarious and thought-provoking celebration of Black queer friendship. Also showing July 9. 8 p.m.

LGBTQ Tabletop Game Night

The LGBTQIA+ community and allies are invited to Coral Sword in Katy for a night of tabletop games. Bring your favorite games along to share with the group. Food and drink are available for purchase. 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 8

House Of Patrick

Playwright Vincent Victoria will be on hand for his new play about Black fashion designer and gay icon Patrick Kelly. Stay for a talk-back with the playwright and actors after each performance. Also showing July 9. 3 and 8 p.m.

The Music of Queen

Although they’re no Freddie Mercury, the Houston Symphony will perform some of the legendary band Queen’s greatest hits in this high-energy orchestral performance. Visit the Hobby Center July 7 or 8 for the concert and see if their promise that, “We will, we will rock you,” holds true. Tickets are available for purchase online in advance. 7:30 p.m.

DJ Ari at Pearl Bar

Celebrity DJ and influencer DJ Ari is coming to Pearl Bar to keep the party going all night with no cover. 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Sunday, July 9

Our Stories Belong

Join the Montrose Center, Holocaust Museum Houston, and Brave Little Company for a children’s story time featuring inclusive stories and creative activities. Perfect for families with kids ages 5–10. 12 p.m.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here, or by copying and pasting [email protected] into your email app.