Vote Hub · Nov. 3, 2026 Take your PRIDE to the Polls First, make sure you’re registered. Take two minutes and look yourself up, even if you’ve voted for years. Texas has been re-checking its voter rolls and removing some voters, and a new name or a recent move can trip you up.

Texas voter registration Countdown to register Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote Deadline: Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. Mailed applications must be postmarked that day.

Step 1 Make sure you’re registered Even if you’ve voted for years, look yourself up. It takes two minutes. You’ll need your name, county and date of birth, or your Texas driver license number. Check my registration → Not registered? Register by Oct. 5.

For LGBTQ+ voters Know your rights before you head to the polls A few Texas rules hit our community differently. Read these, screenshot them, and send them to the group chat. Your ID’s gender marker doesn’t matter Since HB 229, new Texas IDs list sex assigned at birth. Poll workers check your name, not your gender. Texas law doesn’t require the marker to match anything.

A new name still counts If your ID name is “substantially similar” to your registration, you vote a regular ballot. You may initial a box at sign-in. Legally changed your name? Update your record by Oct. 5.

Married and took a new name? Same-sex spouses who changed names should make sure their voter record matches their ID. Mismatched records are a common reason voters get flagged.

Gender is optional on your registration You never have to list it. And no poll worker can ask about your body, your medical history or your transition.

Got a citizenship letter? Answer it. Texas is running voters through a federal database that has wrongly flagged real citizens, especially naturalized ones. If your county writes asking for proof, reply within 30 days.

Turned away? Don’t leave. Ask for a provisional ballot. If it’s an ID issue, you have six days after the election to show ID at the voter registrar’s office so your vote counts.

Pride gear yes, campaign gear no Texas bans candidate and party shirts, buttons and hats at polling places. Your rainbow tee is fine. Your candidate T-shirt waits in the car.

Print your picks Phones aren’t allowed within 100 feet of voting booths. Write or print your choices on paper and bring them in with you.

Take six to the polls Grab six friends, one for every color of the rainbow, and vote together. Early voting runs 13 days, so pick a day that works for your partner, roommates or chosen family. On Election Day, polls close at 7 p.m. If you’re in line by then, you can vote. Trouble at the polls? Call or text Election Protection:866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) Sources and more help: Texas Civil Rights Project, Transgender Education Network of Texas, TexasLawHelp, Equality Texas.

Mark your calendar

Harris County Early voting hours Mon., Oct. 19 – Sat., Oct. 24 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Sun., Oct. 25 Noon – 7 p.m.

Noon – 7 p.m. Mon., Oct. 26 – Fri., Oct. 30 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

7 a.m. – 7 p.m. Election Day, Tue., Nov. 37 a.m. – 7 p.m. Can’t get inside? If you’re physically unable to enter a polling place, or going in could harm your health, you can vote curbside from your car. Look for the curbside sign or buzzer. Poll workers shouldn’t ask about your disability. Questions? Call the Harris County Clerk at 713-755-6965. Live in Fort Bend, Montgomery, Galveston or another county? Find your elections office in the state’s county directory.

At the polls Bring one photo ID Texas driver license Texas Election Identification Certificate Texas personal ID card Texas handgun license U.S. military ID with photo U.S. citizenship certificate with photo U.S. passport (book or card) Expired? Fine if it expired within four years. Voters 70 and up can use any expired ID. No photo ID? You can still vote. Sign a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and show a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, birth certificate or voter registration card.

Vote by mail Who can vote from home 65 or older

Sick or living with a disability

Out of your county for all of early voting and Election Day

Due to give birth within three weeks of Election Day

In jail but otherwise eligible Applications must arrive by Oct. 23. Write your Texas license or ID number, or the last four of your Social Security number, on both the application and the ballot envelope. Use the same number you registered with. Harris County mail ballot info Mail it early. Ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 must arrive by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

Questions or problems Who to call Election Protection 866-687-8683 866-OUR-VOTE · call or text, free and nonpartisan Harris County Clerk 713-755-6965 harrisvotes.com Disability Rights Texas voter line 888-796-8683 Help for voters with disabilities