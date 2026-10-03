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Vote Hub · Nov. 3, 2026

Take your PRIDE to the Polls

First, make sure you’re registered. Take two minutes and look yourself up, even if you’ve voted for years. Texas has been re-checking its voter rolls and removing some voters, and a new name or a recent move can trip you up.

Texas voter registration

Countdown to register

Oct. 5is the last day to register to vote

Deadline: Monday, Oct. 5, 2026. Mailed applications must be postmarked that day.

Step 1

Make sure you’re registered

Even if you’ve voted for years, look yourself up. It takes two minutes. You’ll need your name, county and date of birth, or your Texas driver license number.

Check my registration →

Not registered? Register by Oct. 5.

For LGBTQ+ voters

Know your rights before you head to the polls

A few Texas rules hit our community differently. Read these, screenshot them, and send them to the group chat.

  • Your ID’s gender marker doesn’t matter

    Since HB 229, new Texas IDs list sex assigned at birth. Poll workers check your name, not your gender. Texas law doesn’t require the marker to match anything.

  • A new name still counts

    If your ID name is “substantially similar” to your registration, you vote a regular ballot. You may initial a box at sign-in. Legally changed your name? Update your record by Oct. 5.

  • Married and took a new name?

    Same-sex spouses who changed names should make sure their voter record matches their ID. Mismatched records are a common reason voters get flagged.

  • Gender is optional on your registration

    You never have to list it. And no poll worker can ask about your body, your medical history or your transition.

  • Got a citizenship letter? Answer it.

    Texas is running voters through a federal database that has wrongly flagged real citizens, especially naturalized ones. If your county writes asking for proof, reply within 30 days.

  • Turned away? Don’t leave.

    Ask for a provisional ballot. If it’s an ID issue, you have six days after the election to show ID at the voter registrar’s office so your vote counts.

  • Pride gear yes, campaign gear no

    Texas bans candidate and party shirts, buttons and hats at polling places. Your rainbow tee is fine. Your candidate T-shirt waits in the car.

  • Print your picks

    Phones aren’t allowed within 100 feet of voting booths. Write or print your choices on paper and bring them in with you.

  • Take six to the polls

    Grab six friends, one for every color of the rainbow, and vote together. Early voting runs 13 days, so pick a day that works for your partner, roommates or chosen family. On Election Day, polls close at 7 p.m. If you’re in line by then, you can vote.

Trouble at the polls? Call or text Election Protection:866-OUR-VOTE(866-687-8683)

Sources and more help: Texas Civil Rights Project, Transgender Education Network of Texas, TexasLawHelp, Equality Texas.

Your voting checklist

Four links to get it done

 Register or updateNew voter, new address or new name. Postmark by Oct. 5. Find a polling placeHarris County voters can use any county location. See your ballotPreview every race. Other counties: vote411.org. Track a mail ballotFollow your application and ballot online.
Mark your calendar

Key dates

  • Mon · Oct 5
    Registration deadlineMailed forms must be postmarked today.
  • Oct 19–30
    Early votingAny early voting site in your county.
  • Fri · Oct 23
    Mail ballot applications dueMust be received, not just postmarked.
  • Tue · Nov 3
    Election DayPolls open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Wed · Nov 4
    Last day mail ballots can arriveIf postmarked by 7 p.m. Nov. 3, they must arrive by 5 p.m.
Harris County

Early voting hours

  • Mon., Oct. 19 – Sat., Oct. 247 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sun., Oct. 25Noon – 7 p.m.
  • Mon., Oct. 26 – Fri., Oct. 307 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Election Day, Tue., Nov. 37 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Can’t get inside? If you’re physically unable to enter a polling place, or going in could harm your health, you can vote curbside from your car. Look for the curbside sign or buzzer. Poll workers shouldn’t ask about your disability. Questions? Call the Harris County Clerk at 713-755-6965.

Live in Fort Bend, Montgomery, Galveston or another county? Find your elections office in the state’s county directory.

At the polls

Bring one photo ID

  1. Texas driver license
  2. Texas Election Identification Certificate
  3. Texas personal ID card
  4. Texas handgun license
  5. U.S. military ID with photo
  6. U.S. citizenship certificate with photo
  7. U.S. passport (book or card)

Expired? Fine if it expired within four years. Voters 70 and up can use any expired ID.

No photo ID? You can still vote. Sign a Reasonable Impediment Declaration and show a utility bill, bank statement, paycheck, birth certificate or voter registration card.

Vote by mail

Who can vote from home

  • 65 or older
  • Sick or living with a disability
  • Out of your county for all of early voting and Election Day
  • Due to give birth within three weeks of Election Day
  • In jail but otherwise eligible

Applications must arrive by Oct. 23. Write your Texas license or ID number, or the last four of your Social Security number, on both the application and the ballot envelope. Use the same number you registered with. Harris County mail ballot info

Mail it early. Ballots postmarked by 7 p.m. Nov. 3 must arrive by 5 p.m. Nov. 4.

Questions or problems

Who to call

Election Protection866-687-8683866-OUR-VOTE · call or text, free and nonpartisan
Harris County Clerk713-755-6965harrisvotes.com
Disability Rights Texas voter line888-796-8683Help for voters with disabilities

OutSmart has covered Houston’s LGBTQ+ community since 1994. This nonpartisan guide uses information from the Texas Secretary of State, the Harris County Clerk’s Office and the LGBTQ+ legal groups linked above. Updated Oct. 1, 2026. Always confirm details with your county.

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