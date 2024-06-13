Queer Things to Do in Houston This Weekend, June 13 – 16

7 SHARES Share Tweet Share Mail

Thursday, June 13

ActOUT for Dial M for Murder

Don’t miss the Alley Theatre‘s thrilling adaption of the Alfred Hitchcock classic, Dial M for Murder. Before the show, enjoy the ActOUT reception featuring complimentary cocktails, light bites, and door prizes! 615 Texas Ave. ActOUT begins at 6 p.m.

Harris County Democratic Party Pride Happy Hour

JR’s Bar & Grill hosts the Harris County Democratic Party PRIDE Happy Hour.

Doors are open to everyone, suggested donation is $15 and attendees receive snacks and a free drink ticket. 808 Pacific St. 6 p.m.

The Normal Anomaly Movie Night

Join The Normal Anomaly for a special Pride Month screening of Moonlight. 2310 Arbor St. 6 p.m.

Friday, June 14

BeYOUtiful Pride Kickoff Party

BeYOUtiful Anti-Aging Studio hosts a Pride Kickoff Party featuring dazzling drag performances by Juliana Ross and Adriana Larue and a charity raffle benefitting The Montrose Center. 512 E 13th St. 4 p.m.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Watch Party

Gia LaRue hosts RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 9 viewing party at Rich’s Houston featuring half-off select appetizers and happy hour drink specials. 202 Tuam St. 7 p.m.

At the Houston Ballet: Out at the Ballet – Four Seasons

Houston Ballet hosts Out at the Ballet for the current mixed-rep production, Four Seasons. The LGBTQ reception includes an exclusive offer of 25% off select seats, along with a complimentary drink voucher and access to a reserved area before the show and during intermission. Wortham Center, 501 Texas Ave. 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Big Gay Car Wash

Come to Tony’s Corner Pocket for the Big Gay Car Wash, benefitting employees of BUDDY’S and KIKI, both of which recently closed. 817 W. Dallas St. 11 a.m.

Loteria con Orgullo

Winnie’s Real Deal hosts Loteria con Orgullo, featuring Houston’s own DJ Rosez and Adriana LaRue. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Out for Education, a nonprofit investing in queer students’ education. 3622 Main St. 1 p.m.

Normal Anomaly Backyard Party

The Normal Anomaly hosts a Backyard Party with food, drinks, games, music, and good times in community. 2310 Arbor St. 1 p.m.

Reading Local: Pride Month Author Visit with JD Doyle

JD Doyle will give a reading and presentation based on his new memoir, 1981 – My Gay American Road Trip: A Slice of Our Pre-AIDS Culture. Houston Public Library Main Branch, 500 McKinney St. 2 p.m.

Dock Party Bingo for Charity

Blue Heron Yacht Club hosts its Dock Party at Dan Electro’s Guitar Bar, with seven games of bingo benefitting Montrose Grace Place. 1031 E 24th St. 2 p.m.

Pride Night with the Houston Sabercats

Join Houston’s Rugby Union team as they stand together in solidarity with the LGBTQ community on Pride Night. Sabercats Stadium, 2055 Mowery Rd. 6 p.m.

Houston Pride Band – Winds of Summer, Rhythms of the Sea

Celebrate the summer with the Houston Pride Band for “Winds of Summer, Rhythms of the Sea.” Dive into a sea of melodies with vibrant pieces that’ll have you grooving to the rhythm of the season. MATCH – Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston, 3400 Main St. 8 p.m.

Pride Night with the Houston Dash

Celebrate Pride with the Houston Dash as they take on Angel City FC at Shell Energy Stadium. 2200 Texas Ave. 8:30 p.m.

Dancing Queen Disco

Dance the night away with the Houston Symphony at the Dancing Queen Disco following the evening performance of The Music of ABBA! Hobby Center, 800 Bagby St. 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 16

Hatch Jr’s Family Pride Potluck

Hatch Youth hosts a Family Pride Potluck for youth ages 7-12. Montrose Center, 401 Branard St. 2 p.m.

Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshal Reception and Day Party

Join Pride Houston 365 for a free afternoon of good food and company as they honor the 2024 Pride Houston 365 Grand Marshals. La Joie Lounge, 10001 Westheimer Rd. 4 p.m.

SAVE THE DATE!

Saturday, June 22

Houston’s New Faces of Pride Parade and Festival

This year’s theme, “Rainbow Revolution,” is about celebrating progress, embracing change, and igniting a spirit of unity. The festival at Houston City Hall starts at noon, and the parade kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 28

The Big Queer Quiz

Join Grace Place for the Big Queer Quiz. This annual Pride-themed trivia night will feature fabulous prizes, delicious brews, and other fun. Proceeds benefit home-insecure youth of all sexualities and genders. Bad Astronaut Brewery, 1519 Fulton St. 6 p.m.

Rainbow on the Green

Discovery Green’s annual family-friendly Pride celebration returns to the park with an evening of performances by Houston’s own Z’maji Glamouratti and the Lone Star Discoteq, and your favorite popstar impersonators. 1500 McKinney St. 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 29

2024 Houston Pride 365 Festival and Parade

The 46th Annual Official Houston LGBT+ Pride Celebration® Festival and Parade’s theme is “You Won’t Break Our Pride.” The festival will take place downtown at Houston City Hall starting at 11:30 a.m., and the parade begins at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21

Le Cirque de Mint Julep

Prepare to be mesmerized by a cavalcade of stunning performances, where the boundaries of imagination are pushed to their glittering limits. Benefitting Legacy Community Health’s HIV/AIDS programs and services. Bayou Music Center, 520 Texas Ave. 2:30 p.m.

Ongoing:

At the MFAH: Raqib Shaw: Ballads of East and West

In his luminous paintings, Raqib Shaw blends Eastern and Western influences to create mesmerizing works of art that merge fable, history, and autobiography. Through September 2. Museum of Fine Art Houston, Audrey Jones Beck Building 5601 Main St.

At the MFAH: Jacolby Satterwhite: A Metta Prayer

Interdisciplinary artist Jacolby Satterwhite transforms the Museum of Fine Arts Houston‘s Cullinan Hall with A Metta Prayer. The installation fuses choreography, video, animation, lighting, and music to reimagine a kaleidoscopic, computer-generated world. Through November 10. 1001 Bissonnet St.

At the Menil Drawing Institute: RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line , 2023

RESILIENCE, Drawing the Line, 2023, a charcoal and pastel mural by gay artist Marc Bauer currently on view at the Menil Drawing Institute, combines powerful imagery from art history with contemporary references to create a thought-provoking narrative. The artist recently returned for the final planned alteration to the work. Read more about the Marc Bauer. 1533 Sul Ross St. Ongoing through August. At the Holocaust Museum Houston: The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection

Holocaust Museum Houston hosts The Kinsey African American Art & History Collection, celebrating the achievements and contributions of Black Americans from 1595 to the present day. 5401 Caroline St. Through June 23, 2024.

Know about an LGBTQ event we missed? Let us know by emailing us here or by copying and pasting editor@outsmartmagazine.com into your email app.